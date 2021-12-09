Celina junior Gabe Gayton helped lift the Celina football team to its first state semifinal berth since 2015 following Friday’s 34-0 shutout win over Aubrey.
The Bobcats’ running back turned in an explosive effort on the ground along the way, carrying the ball just 12 times and logging 182 yards and three touchdowns. All three scores came on lengthy gains as Gayton found the end zone on runs of 56, 39 and 21 yards. He averaged 15.2 yards per carry.
“It blew my mind. I didn’t know I would do anything close to that, personally,” Gayton said. “I just tried to stay focused and everything kind of came together. I broke a few big runs, my teammates were all connected, and everything just ran smoothly for us.”
Gayton was named Athlete of the Week after receiving 58% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Donavia Hall (Plano East), Josh Weatherall (The Colony), Jalil Brown (Dallas Christian) and Jordan Wright (Frisco).
Did you know?
SLM: This is the first time in six years that Celina has been this deep in the playoffs. What do you feel has made this run possible?
GG: Last year, we got to experience that same moment together (in a 23-21 loss to Graham in the regional finals). We’ve got a lot of guys back from that team and we’re all a year older and a year more experienced. We’re faster, stronger and smarter.
I think we’ve gotten a lot better from what we went through last year, and the coaches have been amazing with their game plans each week. We tasted that defeat together last year and we spent the offseason working hard and learning from that.
SLM: You came on strong over the back half of your sophomore season. How different has this year felt for you compared to last season when you were acclimating to varsity?
GG: I was very jittery last season and not as patient as I needed to be. I was a sophomore running on my toes a lot.
This year, it’s gone a lot better. I’ve worked hard on my patience, my vision and how to better break tackles. I’ve worked on it all. All those 6 a.m. morning workouts have helped me work on my form, my speed and whatever I can do to get better.
SLM: Celina is one of the most tradition rich football programs in the entire state. What has it meant being part of that program and the Celina community?
GG: It’s been like family here. Everyone that lives here has made me feel like I belong. It’s like a home that I never left. I’m very comfortable here, the energy is really positive, and I’m just very blessed to live in this town, for sure.
SLM: Who is an athlete that you look up to?
GG: Marshawn Lynch. I remember watching him play as early as the fifth or sixth grade and I still watch his highlights to this play. I always admired how patient he was with his runs and how he just kept driving through every hit. No one could stop him and it felt like every play was electric. That’s definitely something that I want to work towards.
SLM: When you’re away from the football field, how do you spend your free time?
GG: Either doing homework, playing with my little brother or just playing basketball. I like to play basketball at the park a lot. I don’t play for the high school, but I still like to get together with friends and play — just being outdoors, in general.
