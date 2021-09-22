The Blue Hawks’ second-year running back had a career night in Rock Hill’s 42-34 victory over Princeton. Shannon carried the ball a whopping 37 times for 278 rushing yards and five touchdowns — all three of which were program records.
Shannon added two pancakes as a blocker and helped guide the Blue Hawks to the first district home win in school history. Rock Hill improved to 2-2 on the season, eclipsing the win total from its inaugural campaign last year.
“What clicked so well for me was just the game plan the coaches had for us and the way the offensive line blocked their butts off,” Shannon said.
Shannon was named Athlete of the Week after receiving 38% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Jake Franklin (Prestonwood Christian), Brendan Sorsby (Lake Dallas), James Okolo (Rowlett) and Ashton Jeanty (Frisco Lone Star).
Did you know?
SLM: Rock Hill has already improved on its win total from last season. What has it meant to you being able to help build a football program from the ground up at Rock Hill?
DS: Honestly, it means everything to me. I know we had a slow start last year, but having that offseason that we needed I feel like that really brought the team together.
SLM: What are some of the individual and team goals you have for your senior season?
DS: Some individual goals I have for myself would be just be better than last year and leave everything I have on the field. A team goal I have this year is to win and go as far as we possibly can.
SLM: Who is the biggest influence on your growth as a football player?
DS: The biggest influence on my growth as a player would have to be my father because he has just been in my corner all my life and has never given up on me when things have gotten hard.
SLM: What are some of your hobbies outside of playing football?
DS: Some hobbies I have outside of playing football would be spending time with family and friends, plus going to church.
SLM: Who is your all-time favorite athlete?
DS: I would have to say my favorite athlete ever would have to be Eric Dickerson. The reason why he is my favorite is because of the way he ran the ball in the NFL – I’ve modeled the way I run the ball just like him.
