The Eagles won a bi-district playoff game for the fifth straight year after surviving an overtime ballgame against Marcus, 28-21. Although Prosper had issues with ball security, Splawn and the defense submitted another banner effort to help steady the tide.
Helping the middle of the unit at outside linebacker, Splawn was at the heart of an aggressive approach by Prosper — he totaled 12 tackles, including eight solo and four for a loss of yardage, as well as four quarterback pressures and two sacks to help the Eagles advance to the area round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs.
“Our coaches came up with an amazing game plan and it just came down to my teammates being selfless and taking on blocks so others can make plays,” Splawn said.
Splawn was named Athlete of the Week after receiving 37% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Devyn Turner (Allen), Ryan Agarwal (Coppell), Alexander Adigun (Frisco Lone Star) and Landry Laird (Sunnyvale).
Did you know?
SLM: You and your fellow linebackers had some big shoes to fill with the class that graduated last season. What kind of influence was last year's group of seniors on you and the other players on defense?
GS: With the talent we had last year, it’s been difficult to fill that role — I moved from safety to linebacker. It’s been a challenge to make an impact as big as theirs, but it has been great to step up for my team and make a difference.
SLM: Think back to last season as a junior. How do you feel like you've grown as a linebacker during your senior season?
GS: Last year, I was a safety and have had to make a transition to linebacker. Now that I have been playing a lot of linebacker, I feel like I have settled in.
SLM: Who have been the biggest influences on your growth as a football player?
GS: The first few people that come to mind are my parents. They are the ones who put me in sports and they always motivate me to play better.
Next would have to be my safeties coach, coach (Chase) Petersen, and my outside linebackers coach, coach (Coby) Richards. Lastly, our defensive coordinator, coach (Bill) Robertson.
They all have helped me become the player and person I am today.
SLM: What is something you’ve always wanted to do but haven’t been able to just yet?
GS: I have always wanted to go skydiving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.