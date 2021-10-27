The Eagles got a potential season-saving win over Denton Braswell on Friday, 38-17, and thanks to a big night for its passing game. Prosper totaled 377 yards through the air in the win with senior Houston Hawkins catching six balls for 211 yards and two touchdowns.
“I believe that the win against Braswell really lit a fire within this team going into the last couple of games of the season,” Hawkins said. “A big thing that we talked about all week leading up to the game was buying in to not only the coaches but our teammates as well. I think we really clicked this week and showed what we can do when everyone does their job.”
Hawkins was named Athlete of the Week after receiving 36% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Gabe Gayton (Celina), Brenner Cox (Prosper Rock Hill), Ashton Jeanty (Frisco Lone Star) and Jacorrie Mims (Sachse).
Did you know?
SLM: There’s a case to be made that 5-6A is the toughest football district in the state, top to bottom. Compared to past years, has this district felt any different this season?
HH: Since last season, I have felt a lot more confident in my game as a whole. Not only because of the guys that are around me, but also because of how much work we put in the offseason and practices week in and week out. Although I feel like this district has gotten tougher since last year, I think it is a healthy challenge for our group to go against this kind of competition. I believe that the confidence that I have gained has helped me excel in these tough and high intensity games that we have faced this season.
SLM: How long have you been playing football and what gravitated you to the sport?
HH: I have been playing football since I was 4 years old. Just the feel of scoring my first touchdown has never left me. The excitement I get when I touch the field is something that I can’t explain.
SLM: Who are some of the biggest influences on your growth as a football player?
HH: I think some of my biggest influences have been my former coaches and some of my teammates. I think my biggest influence would be my current receivers coach, (Jeff) Pevehouse. He took me under his wing when I was a freshman and taught me how to be successful on and off the field.
One of my teammates that I want to give a shout out to is Kaleb Miles. He is one of our corners who pushes me to be my best every day in practice. I’m thankful to know that I go against the best every day in practice so I know that I will be successful on the field.
Lastly, my buddy Tyler Bailey. He has never let me keep my head down when I make mistakes and is always the first one to meet me in the end zone after I score. I have been playing with and against Tyler for about eight years now and he has always pushed me to be the best that I can be.
SLM: As your senior season winds down, what are you going to miss most about high school football?
HH: Just the relationships and bonds that I have created with most of my teammates. I have been playing with some of my teammates my whole football career. I'm also going to miss the coaches and the culture that we have at Prosper — it's second to none and the coaches do a very good job of creating a great environment everyday when we come to practice or a workout.
SLM: What is something you’ve always wanted to do but haven’t been able to just yet?
HH: Something that has been a dream of mine since I was little is to go to Europe. Hopefully sometime this summer before I head off for college, I can go and do that.
