The Prosper boys basketball team had no margin for error last week, needing a pair of wins to qualify for the playoffs. Ford was unfazed, turning in stout play on both ends of the floor to lead the Eagles to wins over Denton Guyer and Denton Braswell to send Prosper to the postseason for the ninth consecutive year.
Ford led Prosper in scoring with 17 points during a 73-67 road win over state-ranked, first-place Guyer on Feb. 15 and then poured in 18 points two days later in a 53-43 victory over Braswell in a play-in game for the final playoff spot in District 5-6A.
"It meant a lot. We had to fight every possession, just knowing that if we messed then we might be going home," Ford said.
Ford was named Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week after receiving 56% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Jasmine Robinson (Allen), Tyten Volk (Frisco Centennial), Conor McKenna (Frisco Wakeland) and Kaleb Ikbal (The Colony).
Did you know?
SLM: You had a breakout year last season as a freshman. How different did your sophomore season feel?
JF: I feel like I got more confident with what I'm doing now after having that first year under my belt. I have a better idea of what to do in certain situations now.
SLM: Looking forward, what is the next step in your game and what do you hope to add to your skill set?
JF: I definitely plan to improve on extending my range.
SLM: Between your freshman and sophomore years, how did the senior classes you've played with help influence your growth?
JF: They've helped me so much. As a freshman, Luke Chaney taught me a lot about basketball and life skills. Our seniors this year taught me to just have fun, let loose out there, and just focus on basketball.
SLM: Prosper has a pretty strong track record with our Athlete of the Week voting. What does that say about your teams' fan bases?
JF: It's a really strong fan base and community. We all support each other with what we're trying to accomplish. Everything from the students and coaches right down to the team Twitter accounts, everyone here supports each other.
SLM: Are there any basketball players that you model your game after?
JF: My dad has always told me that I play like Larry Johnson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.