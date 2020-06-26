After watching his sisters develop into elite basketball players under the tutelage of his father, Bobby, Celina alum Karson Stastny got his time to shine over the last four years and morphed into the most highly touted basketball player in Celina history.
As a Bobcat, Stastny was named district MVP every single year of his career and led the program to the playoffs multiple times — scoring over 2,000 career points along with grabbing over 500 rebounds and dishing out over 500 assists. Stastny saved his best for last by putting together a magical senior campaign where he averaged 20 points per game and adding five rebounds and five assists per contest.
That led to the talented shooting guard making his childhood dream come true by signing up to play Division I college basketball at Utah State.
“Watching my sisters play and my dad coach really helped me learn the game and allowed me to play at a high level while also learning what it takes to win and do well at Celina,” Stastny said. “I’ve only been at Utah State for a week and this has been a dream come true and I already love it. The people I’ve encountered have been so welcoming and are very basketball oriented. I’m now focusing hard on doing what I have to do to play next season.”
With a game built around a very strong fundamental base and a high basketball IQ due to being around his dad, who happens to the head boys basketball coach of Celina, Karson has a traditional 1990s-type game that isn’t predicated on flash but still leads to highly productive results. After shooting 64.2% from the floor, 45% behind the 3-point line and 82.6& from the free throw line his senior year, the man who has singlehandedly put Celina basketball on the map is poised and ready to do things on the big Division I stage.
“Karson is a very versatile, skilled kid who is highly athletic and throws people completely off because he is way more athletic than what he looks like,” Bobby Stastny said. “Growing up, I had Karson do guard drills and post workouts because I didn’t know how tall he was going to be, but looking back I’m glad I did because that versatility will be the key for why he’s successful at Utah State.
“I’m so proud of all the hard work and passion he’s shown for the game to get to where he’s at and I look forward to watching him continue to turn heads of a lot of people just like he’s done the last four years at Celina.”
