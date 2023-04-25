The Texas Association of Soccer Coaches announced its all-region and all-state selections following the 2023 season, and there was no shortage of local student-athletes represented for their work on the pitch.
From back-to-back Class 4A state champion Celina to newly crowned 6A champ Marcus, state runner-up Frisco and a litany of other area-wide programs, here is a look at which student-athletes from the Star Local Media coverage area came away with TASCO postseason accolades on the girls side.
(For the boys list, click here)
Alexa Barker, MF, So., all-state second team
Robbi Curry, GK, Sr., all-region first team
Melania Fullerton, MF, Sr., all-region first team
Brielle Buchanan, MF, Sr., all-state first team
Mia Norman, MF, Sr., all-state second team
Sammy Quiroz, D, So., all-state first team
Lexi Tuite, F, Sr., all-state first team
Alexander Adams, Region II-4A head coach of the year
Justin Prescott, Region II-4A assistant coach of the year
Maya Cordova, GK, Sr., all-state first team
Carly Gekas, MF, Sr., all-region second team
Emma Hoang, MF, Jr., all-region first team
Rory Schank, F, Jr., all-region first team
Ariana Anderson, GK, Sr., all-state first team
Cat Campbell, MF, Jr., all-state first team
Lexi Lee, F, Sr., all-state first team
London Young, F, Fr., all-state second team
Jaime Leraas, Region II-5A head coach of the year
Matthew Owings, Region II-5A assistant coach of the year
Maya Cannatelli, MF, So., all-region honorable mention
Lauren Short, GK, So., all-region first team
Ayvah Angela, D, Sr., all-state honorable mention
Ava Bradford, MF, Jr., all-region second team
Charli Harris, F, Fr., all-region first team
Camdyn Wood, D, Sr., all-region first team
Taylor Annen, GK, Jr., all-region second team
Micayla Decker, MF, So., all-region first team
Kyrsten Kizer, MF, Sr., all-region second team
Macie Murphy, GK, So., all-region second team
Autumn Webb, D, Sr., all-region first team
Zaara Jacobs, MF, Jr., all-state second team
Megan McGrath, D, Sr., all-state second team
Dezeriah Scott, F, So., all-state honorable mention
Kennedy Wilkinson, GK, So., all-state second team
Dayleigh Bos, F, Fr., all-region second team
Lillie Grace Moncrief, MF, Jr., all-state honorable mention
Katy Gregson, D, Sr., all-state first team
Ava Yokum, F, Jr., all-region first team
Alexa Alonzo, MF, Jr., all-region honorable mention
Hailey Bradford, D, Fr., all-region second team
Emma Nelson, MF, So., all-region first team
Chloe Adams, D, Sr., all-state honorable mention
Bella Campos, F, Sr., all-state first team
Caroline Castans, D, Sr., all-state first team
Madi Patterson, F, Fr., all-state second team
Erin Hebert, Region I-6A head coach of the year
Elizabeth Eddy, F, Jr., all-region second team
Ella Lewis, MF, Jr., all-region second team
Lauren Omholt, F, Sr., all-region first team
Taryn Thibeau, D, Sr., all-region first team
Amalia Lopez, F, Jr., all-region second team
Alexis Segovia, D, Sr., all-region first team
Ella Copenhaver, GK, Sr., all-region second team
Brooke Walpole, D, Jr., all-region honorable mention
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.