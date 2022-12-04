Kinsey Murray

Celina junior Kinsey Murray was voted as setter of the year in District 11-4A.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The Celina volleyball team resumed its perch as one of the elite teams in all of Class 4A this season, amassing a 38-4 year that included a fourth consecutive first-place finish in its district. But the Lady Bobcats had a bit of company atop the standings this time around.

The on-court rivalry between Celina and Anna only intensified this season, splitting their head-to-head series in District 11-4A en route to finishing tied for the league championship. That gave way to a playoff rubber match in the Region II-4A finals — the second straight year the Lady Bobcats and Lady Chaparrals have tangled in the fifth round of the postseason — with Aubrey avenging last year's setback by downing Celina in three sets.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

