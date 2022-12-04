The Celina volleyball team resumed its perch as one of the elite teams in all of Class 4A this season, amassing a 38-4 year that included a fourth consecutive first-place finish in its district. But the Lady Bobcats had a bit of company atop the standings this time around.
The on-court rivalry between Celina and Anna only intensified this season, splitting their head-to-head series in District 11-4A en route to finishing tied for the league championship. That gave way to a playoff rubber match in the Region II-4A finals — the second straight year the Lady Bobcats and Lady Chaparrals have tangled in the fifth round of the postseason — with Aubrey avenging last year's setback by downing Celina in three sets.
The Lady Chaparrals went on to finish as 4A state runners-up, the exact finish Celina garnered last season, and the two state-ranked powerhouses fittingly garnered plenty of attention on the annual 11-4A all-district team.
The Lady Bobcats had three players receive superlative honors and four others land on either the 11-4A first or second teams, plus a trio of honorable mentions.
Junior Ryan McCoy stepped up as Celina's go-to hitter following the graduation of Lexi Manning. And whereas Manning's efforts at the net garnered hitter of the year in 9-4A last season, McCoy kept that accolade within the program after receiving 11-4A hitter of the year honors for this year. She did so after totaling 509 kills on a .252 hitting percentage with 23 blocks and 86 digs as one of the anchors of Celina's co-district title run.
One of the other pillars in the Lady Bobcats' success was a deep arsenal of defensive weapons on the back row — two of whom garnered all-district superlatives. Junior Morgan Kelley split libero of the year honors with Van Alstyne's Lacey Thorpe, leading Celina in digs with 497 to go along with 20 aces and 135 assists.
Junior defensive specialist Kinsey Murray, meanwhile, was recognized for her efforts behind the service line. Murray was named as 11-4A's server of the year after tallying 48 aces on a serve percentage of 97.1 — the highest clip among Celina's regular rotation — plus 398 digs, 20 assists and a 2.11 serve-receive rating.
The other standout in the Lady Bobcats' star-studded back line, junior Regan Radtke, was recognized on the all-district first team alongside senior Payton Grubbs. Radtke chipped in 375 digs, 203 assists, 60 aces and 27 kills, while Grubbs, the team's lone senior, was a force in the middle with 45 blocks, 143 kills, 112 digs and 31 aces.
Celina sophomore Aubrey Lambert and junior Ashley Woodrum were named to the all-district second team. Lambert spelled McCoy as another prominent option on the outside, compiling 320 kills and 73 assists on the year. Woodrum led Celina in blocks with 49 to go along with 110 kills, 25 digs and 10 assists.
Honorable mentions went to Celina sophomores Landry Graf, Addison Brownell and junior Kinley Hammons. Graf finished third on the team in kills with 149, plus 16 blocks and 57 digs, while Brownell anchored setting duties for the team with 615 assists, 300 digs, 113 kills, 42 blocks and a team-high 67 aces. Hammons saw plenty of run at setter as well, logging 356 assists as well as 43 aces, 17 kills and 237 digs.
Aubrey garnered similar acclaim with a trio of all-district superlatives, including a repeat MVP for senior Sydney Garrison. She was joined by junior Annaleise Sevier as 11-4A's blocker of the year, whule junior Olivia Starr split setter of the year honors with Van Alstyne senior Lanie Thorpe.
Frisco Panther Creek freshman Marie Wilson picked up newcomer of the year honors after helping lead the Lady Panthers to a playoff appearance in their first-ever varsity season. Panther Creek head coach Taryn Hill and her assistants were recognized as the district's coaching staff of the year.
The remainder of the all-district first team included Aubrey senior Makayla Johnson, Aubrey sophomore Kynadi Hall, Van Alstyne junior Maci Densmore, Van Alstyne junior Kaelyn Miller, Ranchview sophomore Katherine Dedear, Panther Creek freshman Amani Hawkins, Panther Creek junior Taylor Wilson, and Anna junior Katherine Jones.
Additional 11-4A second-teamers included Aubrey freshman Baylee Hampton, Aubrey senior Abigail Robinson, Van Alstyne junior Lydia Carroll, Van Alstyne senior Jaidan Servati, Ranchview freshman Darion Rankins, Panther Creek junior Kyleigh Ridgway, Panther Creek junior Elisabeth Thornquist and Anna senior Katie Kohnson.
Honorable mentions went to Aubrey senior Meagan Szostek, Aubrey sophomore Abby Wright, Anna freshman Isabelle Rawkins, Anna junior Ava Harmeier, Van Alstyne junior Ryleigh Miller, Van Alstyne freshman Savanna Young, Ranchview senior Mabel Dowell, Ranchview senior Bronwyn Bruno, Ranchview senior Zenai Jethroe, Panther Creek sophomore Ryann Surratt and Panther Creek sophomore Maddie Willingham.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.