PROSPER – The message that Prosper head football coach Tyler Moore had for his squad after giving up a touchdown run to Rockwall with 25 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter in last week’s 47-41 loss was to learn from the setback and move on.
On Friday night, it was almost déjà vu all over again for Prosper.
Moore frantically watched from the sideline as the Eagles were nearly snake-bitten for a second week in a row, this time on a potential touchdown catch-and-run as time expired.
Guyer senior quarterback Logan McLaughlin threw over the middle to senior Josiah Martin, who made a lateral to sophomore Corbin Glasco. Glasco turned to his right and nearly sprinted to the end zone for a touchdown, but Prosper junior Colin Freeman sprinted more than 20 yards to make a tackle from behind and clinch a 31-28 victory for the Eagles from Children’s Health Stadium.
“What we did well against Rockwall was that we fought,” Moore said. “It wasn’t a perfect game. We didn’t’ do everything that we could to win the game, but we fought. My message to the team this week was to ‘Fight the whole game and have each other’s backs and stay together and you’ll win.’ We’re a good-enough football team to win this game. We felt that we were the better team. Guyer does a great job and has great coaches and players. I felt like if we played a good game and fought until the end, we would win this football game.”
Prosper’s players stormed the field and celebrated a monumental win. The Eagles (3-1 overall, 1-0 5-6A) have experienced heartbreak in recent years to the Wildcats (2-2, 0-1), losing five games to Guyer since 2020. But Friday’s win not only allowed Prosper to exorcise some demons but also get a leg up in what is expected to be a highly-contested battle to the finish line in District 5-6A.
For a moment, it appeared that Prosper had clinched the win well before the final play.
Prosper took a 31-15 lead on a 1-yard run by senior Josh Martinez with 4:10 left in the ballgame, but the Eagles weren’t out of the woods yet as McLaughlin proceeded t o lead another scoring drive for Guyer.
On the ensuing drive, McLaughlin threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide-out Kegan Stelmazewski to make it a 10-point game. The Wildcats attempted a 2-point conversion, but a flag called for a false start on Guyer moved the try back to the 8-yard line, and McLaughlin was incomplete on his attempted pass and the Eagles led 31-21.
Guyer wasn’t done. The Wildcats rolled the dice on an onside kick and it was recovered at the Prosper 49. Three plays later, McLaughlin shed a few Eagle defenders, on his way to a 34-yard touchdown run, and after a made PAT, the Eagle advantage was cut to 31-28 with 2:35 remaining.
After a quick three-and-out by Prosper, Guyer got one more chance on offense, though the Wildcats had just eight seconds of game clock and no timeouts to work with. Moore and his players breathed a sigh of relief after Glasco was stopped 41 yards short of the end zone.
“They had a play a couple of weeks ago where they threw it to (Glasco) right before the half, and he was surrounded by five guys, and a couple of missed tackles and he scored against Rockwall-Heath,” Moore said. “That was in the back of our mind. I said, ‘Let’s get this kid on the ground and let’s celebrate.’”
In the early-going, Guyer appeared that it was going to win the game in runaway fashion.
Using a combination of wide-receiver screens and physical runs, Guyer took a 9-0 lead before Prosper’s offense ever touched the ball. The Wildcats opened the scoring with a 21-yard field goal by junior Ford Stinson, and after Stinson recovered the ensuing onside kick, a 1-yard run by junior Ahmed Yussuf gave Guyer a two-possession lead less than six minutes into the contest.
After a quick 3-and-out by Prosper, Guyer got all the way to the Eagles’ 24-yard line, but senior Jonah McClendon made a 1-yard tackle for loss on a third-down running play and sacked McLaughlin for a 6-yard loss on fourth down – the latter of which change the outlook of Friday night’s game for Prosper.
“At one point, I think our quarterback made a comment on the sideline, ‘Hey coach, they’re going to catch about 20 screens tonight,’” Moore said. “Honestly, I don’t know exactly what we did defensively, but we didn’t panic, and that was the biggest thing.”
Prosper proceeded to flip the script in a hurry.
Eagles senior Josh Martinez broke off a 50-yard run to the Guyer 19-yard line on the next play, leading to a 9-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Nathan TenBarge to senior Jayden Beasley in the back of the end zone to cut the Wildcats' lead to 9-7.
TenBarge threw for 92 yards and also rushed for 93 yards on 14 carries.
Prosper took the lead for good on an 8-yard run by junior Leo Anguiano with 9:05 remaining in the third quarter.
