The 2020-21 high school sports year was rife with challenges for Allen, Prosper, Little Elm and McKinney ISD, from navigating athletics during the COVID-19 pandemic to acclimating to a revamped district landscape as part of 5-6A.
The result was another year of quality athletics from several of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 5-6A’s seven schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2021-22.
1. Which 5-6A school had the most impressive athletics year in 2020-21?
Matt Welch: District 5-6A was consistent, if nothing else. Of the nine sports that tabulate standings throughout the regular season, Allen and Prosper qualified for the playoffs in all nine. Guyer wasn’t far behind with eight postseason qualifications and McKinney Boyd checked in with seven.
Closely contested as this race was, the usual suspects of Allen and Prosper come out ahead. Allen finished the regular season in first place in four sports (football, girls basketball, softball, team tennis) to Prosper’s three (volleyball, girls soccer, softball), but of those nine bracket sports, Prosper had five teams advance at least three rounds deep in the playoffs versus four for Allen.
Where Allen separates from the pack is the strength elsewhere in its athletics regiment. The Eagles’ wrestling team is in a class of its own — its boys and girls swept the team titles at the 6A state meet for the first time ever — coupled with district titles won by its boys cross country, girls swimming and boys track and field teams.
The state’s largest high school maintained its perch as one of the top all-around athletic programs in the state in 2020-21, despite plenty of competition elsewhere in its own district.
2. Which sport best showcased the depth of 5-6A in 2020-21?
David Wolman: District 5-6A is challenging no matter what sport it is, but that's especially true for football. At one point this season, there were three teams still standing in the regional round of the playoffs.
Prosper, despite finishing in fourth place in the district standings, scored a signature win over 6-6A champion Marcus — playing without star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (injury) — in bi-district and advanced all the way to the 6A Division II quarterfinals against district foe Denton Guyer.
Guyer, under the direction of first-year head coach Rodney Webb, came up just short in its quest to win a state championship for the second straight year.
Allen has been a state power over the last decade and the Eagles added to that legacy this past season, as the team made it three rounds deep in the playoffs in what was Terry Gambill's final season as head coach. Gambill announced his retirement on March 16 after a five-year run leading the Eagles, which included winning a state championship in 2017. Former SMU and Arkansas head coach Chad Morris was hired to the same post at Allen on March 31.
3. What was the biggest surprise from the first year of this 5-6A grouping?
Matt Welch: There was a glass ceiling in 5-6A that was nearly impenetrable during the 2020-21 school year.
Allen, Prosper, Guyer and Boyd all took turns lording over the conference, hoarding district titles and playoff berths by the score. Those programs accounted for all four postseason berths from 5-6A in volleyball, football, girls soccer, boys soccer, softball, baseball and team tennis.
Of the nine standings-based sports, that foursome captured the district title in all but one. Credit to the McKinney boys basketball team for breaking the mold in its run to an unbeaten conference championship, although that was the Lions’ only program to secure a playoff berth. Braswell accounted for playoff spots in both boys and girls basketball in its first year as a 6A program, while Little Elm came up short across the board.
For as stout as the district’s top tier may be, schools like McKinney have thrived in competitive districts before. Even during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 school year, the Lions qualified for the playoffs in three sports before the shutdown. Braswell’s last campaign as a 5A school netted three postseason appearances as well.
Time will tell if the district’s glass ceiling was merely an aberration.
4. What did we enjoy most about covering the first year of 5-6A?
Matt Welch: The budding athletics rivalry between Allen and Prosper has been instant theatre since the two schools were realigned together in 2018. Although the arrival of Rock Hill has dented some of Prosper’s talent base, the Eagles were still plenty formidable in 2020-21 and that made for more compelling showdowns with Allen.
Prosper nearly handed Allen its first regular-season loss in football since 2012, Allen offered the stiffest test of any regular-season opponent during the Prosper girls soccer team’s tour de force, and the two programs staged back-and-forth clashes in boys soccer, baseball and softball as well.
Three years into this marriage, the two schools have a tendency to bring the best out of each other on the playing field, and I anxiously await whatever they have in store for the 2021-22 school year.
David Wolman: In a normal year, I would say that what I enjoyed the most about covering any one district would be the new rivalries that were created.
You don't have to look any further than baseball where the same two teams will play each other in the same week. The team that lost the first game of that series is glad to get only a few days between games to seek redemption.
But, given the current pandemic, the thing that I enjoyed most about covering the first year of 5-6A was being able to see the coaches and the student-athletes receive the opportunity to play. COVID forced several teams to have to postpone or cancel some of their games, but the UIL made sure that everyone was given a chance to play this year after the 2020 spring sports season was shut down last April.
