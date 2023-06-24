Luke Billings

Rising junior Luke Billings and the Prosper baseball team pushed eventual Class 6A state champion Flower Mound to the brink during the postseason.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.

Allen, Prosper, Little Elm, McKinney and McKinney Boyd ran it back alongside Denton Guyer and Denton Braswell in District 5-6A, with upstart Prosper Rock Hill joining the mix in its first swim through Class 6A.

