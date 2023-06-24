The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
Allen, Prosper, Little Elm, McKinney and McKinney Boyd ran it back alongside Denton Guyer and Denton Braswell in District 5-6A, with upstart Prosper Rock Hill joining the mix in its first swim through Class 6A.
The result was another year of quality athletics from some of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 5-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2023-24 as part of its annual "Summer Questions" series.
1. What is a notable "what might have been" story from 5-6A in 2022-23?
Matt Welch: The Flower Mound baseball team hoisted the Class 6A state championship on June 10 after outlasting Pearland for a 6-4 victory, concluding a postseason that saw the Jaguars string together a 12-2 run over five weeks.
But the eventual state champs had their hands full in the bi-district round against Prosper, waging a series where two games required extra innings and all three contests were decided by a combined four runs.
There wasn't much separating the Jaguars and Eagles on the diamond over those three days, and it's worth considering the shockwaves that would have resonated throughout the Class 6A playoff picture had Prosper gotten the better of the series and ousted state-ranked Flower Mound.
Although the Eagles finished as the No. 3 seed out of 5-6A, they've shown the ability to raise their game come playoff time. Prior to this year, Prosper had advanced at least three rounds deep in the postseason the previous 10 seasons.
Doing so again would have required besting South Grand Prairie, a 2022 regional quarterfinalist who would have been Prosper's second-round opponent, to then set up a third-round rubber match with district rival Allen.
Whether Prosper would have had enough to out-gun Allen's lights-out pitching staff in the postseason is a discussion for another time, but Flower Mound's hypothetical elimination in the bi-district round bolsters the odds that 5-6A would have sent a team to the state tournament—be it either Prosper or Allen, or district champion Denton Guyer, which advanced to the regional finals before falling in two games to the Jaguars.
2. What lies ahead in 5-6A tennis in 2023-24?
David Wolman:Between a 10-3 victory over state power Plano West in the regional quarterfinals, a top-four finish in Class 6A in team tennis and a state runner-up finish in boys doubles by the duo of Tejas Ram and Noah Hakim, the 2022-23 school year was one to remember for Allen.
As the Eagles regroup for next fall, players like Hakim and rising senior Chelsie Son, who finished as a state quarterfinalist in girls singles, will look to keep Allen among the area's elite as the program seeks a fourth straight district title.
Allen carries high hopes in doubles play as well, with juniors Olivia Lundberg and Jaelyn Walker fresh off winning a district title. They outlasted senior Florence Richard and junior Ashley Zhao in the first-place at the 5-6A tournament. Richard and Zhao were two of 16 regional qualifiers for Allen this past season. The Eagles will also have experience in mixed doubles with junior Reese Mitchell and sophomore Alejandro Delgado-Juarbe, who finished as the district runners-up despite entering the tournament seeded fourth.
Prosper Rock Hill junior Blake Anderson will look to make it three straight appearances in the state tournament. This spring, he put forth a commanding effort to claim a district title in boys singles and later went on to finish as a state semifinalist. Anderson lost just three games across four tournament matches in Allen.
Prosper will return one half of its mixed doubles team that finished as the district champion in junior Nicole Steel.
3. How much did enrollment impact the competitive balance in 5-6A during the 2022-23 school year?
Matt Welch: This will always be a polarizing topic in this district, simply because of Allen. According to the figures released by the UIL in December 2021, the Eagles sported the state's largest enrollment at 7,102 — more than double the size of 5-6A's second-largest school with Prosper checking in at 3,298.
Prosper was the only other school in the district listed with an enrollment of more than 3,000 students, followed by McKinney (2,964), Boyd (2,725), Braswell (2,694), Guyer (2,614), Little Elm (2,523.5) and Rock Hill (2,500).
In terms of playoff appearances, there's a bit of a correlation with Allen qualifying for the postseason in all nine of the district's standings-based sports (football, volleyball, boys basketball, girls basketball, boys soccer, girls soccer, baseball, softball, team tennis), followed by seven playoff berths for Prosper and Guyer.
Allen finished top two in the district standings in six of those sports, with Prosper doing so in five, while Allen also garnered its share of success in the likes of wrestling, swimming, golf and track.
Guyer may have just 36% of the enrollment of Allen but punched well above that number with three district titles to go along with its seven playoff berths, while the district's seventh- and eighth-largest schools, Little Elm and Rock Hill, combined for just three postseason spots.
4. Which 5-6A sport could undergo the greatest change in results in 2023-24 compared to 2022-23?
David Wolman: Between a three-team race for its girls district championship and a six-team logjam to decide a trio of playoff spots on the boys side, there was seldom a dull night on the 5-6A basketball courts during the 2022-23 season.
When the dust settled, the Little Elm girls finished atop the standings before embarking on a run to the regional finals — the deepest postseason campaign in program history. The Lady Lobos outlasted stern challenges from Denton Braswell, Allen and even a resurgent McKinney group in their pursuit of the 5-6A title, whereas the Allen boys distanced from the field early on.
With nine returning players that saw the hardwood last season for Little Elm, the Lady Lobos have more than enough firepower to make another run at the regional final. But the biggest question that Little Elm faces is the loss of back-to-back district MVP Amarachi Kimpson. Kimpson averaged 19.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 3.0 assists per game last season.
That could allow Allen, Braswell and McKinney to make a move at the top and overtake Little Elm. The Lady Eagles return three all-district performers, including guard Simone Richmond, who is the reigning 5-6A sixth woman of the year. The Lady Bengals have amassed five playoff victories over the last two seasons and will again be led by Oklahoma State pledge Kennedy Evans. The Lionettes have enjoyed quite the resurgence over the past couple seasons, led by senior Sam Tillson. McKinney also has the reigning newcomer of the year with Jaidyn Gunter.
On the boys' side, Allen amassed a 13-1 record in district play, outscoring the field by an average of 15.9 points per game. However, Allen will have to replace 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game from 5-6A co-MVP Femi Olaniyan and timely 3-point shooting from Dylan Archey.
The lone district loss for Allen came courtesy of a 59-55 setback to Prosper. Prosper finished just 15-18 and missed the playoffs, but with one of 5-6A's best interior players in Jaxson Ford, expect the Eagles to be a contender in their district. Ford averaged a double-double with 14.4 points and 12.2 rebounds while also recording 3.2 blocks per game.
Don't count out Denton Guyer, which will welcome back 5-6A co-MVP Jeremiah Green.
