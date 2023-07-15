The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
Allen, Prosper, Little Elm, McKinney and McKinney Boyd ran it back alongside Denton Guyer and Denton Braswell in District 5-6A, with upstart Prosper Rock Hill joining the mix in its first swim through Class 6A.
The result was another year of quality athletics from some of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 5-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2023-24 as part of its annual "Summer Questions" series.
1. Who is the preliminary favorite in 5-6A volleyball?
Matt Welch: After finishing fourth in the district in 2021, yet still advancing all the way to the regional quarterfinals, Prosper built off that productive finish and resumed their perch as the top volleyball team in 5-6A last fall.
The Lady Eagles went unbeaten in district play at 14-0 before making a run to the regional finals, and there's reason to believe another big year could be in store.
Prosper welcomes a new head coach for the upcoming season in Ashlee McCormick, and she inherits a roster chalked in varsity experience. The Lady Eagles could return as many as six of their top seven hitters from last season, including reigning 5-6A offensive player of the year and SLM all-area selection Ayden Ames.
Denton Guyer, Allen and McKinney Boyd rounded out last season's playoff picture, with Guyer making a run to the regional semifinals. The Lady Wildcats have quite a bit of firepower to replace from graduation, however, chief of all being reigning district MVP Kyndal Stowers.
Allen looks to take the next step following consecutive postseason berths under head coach Stephanie Poole, and the Lady Eagles will have up to seven all-district performers back on the court.
While teams like Allen and Prosper have key voids to fill in the back row on defense, Boyd has an edge there with reigning 5-6A defensive player of the year Kali Vanderhoof back for her senior season to complement do-it-all standout Carson Eickenloff.
2. Who are the early MVP candidates in 5-6A volleyball?
David Wolman: Ames, tabbed the No. 2 recruit in the nation for the Class of 2024 by PrepDig.com, has been a dominant all-around player for Prosper, having logged 1,019 kills, 147 blocks and 394 digs in her first two seasons with the Lady Eagles.
With Stowers now at Baylor following a decorated high school career at Denton Guyer, Ames is expected to be a heavy favorite to win the district's top individual honor this season. Ames, a Nebraska pledge, is coming off a sensational junior season in which she filled the stat sheet with 564 kills, 97 blocks and 256 digs.
Led by Ames' contributions, Prosper won the 5-6A title and made it all the way to the regional final for the first time since 2018 despite a late-season coaching change.
Allen sophomore Kennedy Crayton, meanwhile, is a rising star in the Dallas-area high school volleyball scene. Named the 5-6A newcomer of the year last year, Crayton finished her inaugural varsity campaign with 412 kills (3.1 per set), 38 aces, 34 blocks and 287 digs in helping lead Allen to back-to-back playoff appearances.
McKinney Boyd boasts one of the top liberos in all of 5-6A in Vanderhoof. The Lady Broncos mounted a charge over the second half of district play last season to sew up another postseason berth. The back-row play of Vanderhoof was a big reason why, named the district's defensive player of the year after digging 337 balls (6.7 per set) during Boyd's 5-6A schedule and posting a 2.2 pass rating.
3. What lies ahead in the 5-6A golf landscape?
Matt Welch: The top teams in 5-6A have ebbed and flowed in recent years, with Allen and Prosper lording over the district links last spring. Both programs qualified their boys and girls teams for the regional tournament, including 5-6A championship wins for the Allen boys and Prosper girls.
Allen went on to qualify for the Class 6A state tournament, where it finished 10th overall. Although the Eagles graduated three starters from their lineup, rising senior Josh Fair (16th at state) and rising junior Rohan Shastry (26th) give Allen a strong foundation heading into next season.
Both the Allen and Prosper girls, meanwhile, will have to replace their top golfers from this past season. Prosper's Sydney Kincaide outlasted Rock Hill's Aliesa Situmorang in a playoff to capture a district championship during her final year of high school golf, while recent graduate Abigail Inocian helped the Allen girls finish one stroke ahead of Denton Guyer for second place at the district tournament.
Graduation won't be all that's impacting the make-up of the two Prosper ISD programs next season, however, with the arrival of the school district's third high school, Walnut Grove, to varsity competition. Several prominent student-athletes from Prosper and Rock Hill will suit up for Walnut Grove at the Class 5A level for the 2023-24 school year.
One golfer to keep an eye on for next season is McKinney Boyd rising senior Emma Thompson. She caught fire during the postseason, finishing fourth in the district and third in the region to qualify for state, where she tied for 17th overall.
4. What are a few of the most intriguing bi-district matchups to look forward to in 2023-24?
David Wolman: When it comes to high drama, intensity and resolve, the Flower Mound and Prosper baseball teams played quite the epic first-round series on the baseball diamond this spring.
Prosper qualified for the playoffs for the 17th consecutive season and nearly pulled off a first-round upset of eventual 6A state champion Flower Mound. The Eagles capitalized on a mistake by the Jaguars to take Game 1 of their bi-district series, 8-6, but Flower Mound outlasted Prosper, 9-8, in an 11-inning war in Game 2 before Jaguars senior Mason Arnold stymied the Eagles, 2-1, in Game 3 to win the series.
With Flower Mound returning seven defensive starters, plus senior designated hitter Adrian Rodriguez, who was named the MVP of the state tournament, and three of their top pitchers from their run to their first state title since 2014, and Prosper welcoming back juniors Kaden Robardey and Luke Billings, plus senior Cole Giametta—among others—another epic battle could materialize if these two meet up in 2024.
One of the more intriguing bi-district soccer games took place between the Prosper and Marcus boys. And the Eagles will have revenge on their minds should the two teams clash in the postseason.
The Marauders entered the playoffs as the No. 4 seed but still managed to upset previously unbeaten 5-6A champion Prosper.
On the hardwood, the Little Elm and Hebron girls basketball teams put forth an epic battle in their regional quarterfinal game at Lake Dallas. The 6-6A champion Lady Hawks built a six-point second-half lead but the Lady Lobos—crowned outright district champion for the first time in 21 years—used a 3-point barrage in the fourth quarter to rally for a 65-52 win.
Although Little Elm lost back-to-back 5-6A MVP Amarachi Kimpson to graduation, the Lady Lobos will still bring back 12.7 points per game from junior Shiloh Kimpson, 10.2 points from junior guard Raniyah Hunt and 7.7 points from senior Madison Martin. Hebron, meanwhile, welcomes back six all-district honorees, including senior and reigning 6-6A co-MVP Paris Bradley, who averaged 14.9 points, 7.8 rebounds 2.4 steals and 2.2 assists.
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.