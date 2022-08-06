The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2022-23 school year.
For many, that’ll mean making the move to a new district. Schools like Allen, Prosper, Little Elm, McKinney Boyd and McKinney, however, will share the same district for at least two more years.
The UIL's biennial realignment dealt those five high schools a similar district make-up, again slotted into 5-6A alongside Denton Guyer and Denton Braswell while also welcoming upstart Prosper Rock Hill to Class 6A.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 5-6A’s seven schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2022-23.
1. Who is the preliminary favorite in 5-6A baseball?
David Wolman: As a refresher, Prosper flexed its muscles and added another district championship to its trophy case this spring. The Eagles defeated Hebron and Arlington Martin in the bi-district and area playoffs, then lost a hard-fought, three-game series to Coppell in the third round of the postseason to finish the season as a regional quarterfinalist for the second year in a row.
Although Prosper lost several key players from this year's team to graduation, including co-MVP Easton Carmichael and Lucas Davenport, head coach Scott Holder's Eagles always find a way to reload and contend for the district championship. Rising sophomore Luke Billings earned district newcomer of the year honors after he posted a .319 batting average with five home runs and 22 RBIs. Senior Harrison Rosar gives the Eagles a veteran presence on the mound. Rosar was a first-team all-district performer this year.
But other teams are ready to challenge Prosper for the top spot in the 5-6A standings. Allen and Denton Guyer were both playoff teams this year. Allen finished as the district runner-up and will return a pair of all-district performers in junior third baseman Brady Coe and junior shortstop Tate Greene. Guyer seeks a stronger finish to the regular season, but the Wildcats will lean on four all-district performers to help the team earn another postseason berth.
Another team that could work its way into the mix for the district title is Little Elm. The Lobos saw their season end in heartbreak with a walk-off loss to McKinney Boyd in a play-in game for fourth place in 5-6A, but Little Elm has one of the deepest starting rotations in the district with seniors Brayden Howard and Roman Robinson and junior Caden Richardson.
2. Who is the preliminary favorite in 5-6A softball?
Matt Welch: Although they might be newcomers to Class 6A, there's reason to believe that Rock Hill softball will acclimate just fine entering just its third year of varsity competition. In their two seasons in 5A, the Blue Hawks advanced to the regional semifinals and the state semifinals.
Although an entire schedule's worth of primarily 6A opposition will be a change, Rock Hill made sure to load up its preseason with matchups against larger high schools last season and posted an 11-7 record, including wins over current 5-6A foes Denton Guyer and Denton Braswell.
Couple that with Rock Hill returning the majority of its state tournament lineup, including all-state seniors Jolie Malan and Veronica Cully, plus Star Local Media all-area newcomer of the year Ella Berlage, a sophomore, and the Blue Hawks should be able to contend for the 5-6A title right away.
It won't be easy, however, with the three-headed monster of Prosper, Allen and Guyer still lurking. All three have won at least a share of the 5-6A title over the past two years, and Prosper managed an unbeaten run to a district championship last spring.
Whereas Rock Hill has lingering questions on how to replace the one-two pitching duo of Grace Berlage and Taylor Hagen, both Prosper and Allen also graduated some of the better seniors to ever come through their programs.
It'll be quite the battle, but the upstart Blue Hawks get the early edge over the field.
3. Who are a few potential MVP candidates in 5-6A baseball and softball?
David Wolman: As far as a few MVP candidates, one of the early favorites in the baseball division is Prosper sophomore sensation Luke Billings. The Tennessee commit played a huge role in helping the Eagles secure another district championship. He amassed 30 hits and scored 28 runs his freshman year.
Guyer senior Brad Pruett is expected to be one of the top pitchers in the Dallas area next spring, while Allen junior third baseman Brady Coe was plenty efficient from the plate, posting a .343 batting average that ranked tops among Allen's everyday starting lineup.
Another player that is on the upswing is Little Elm junior center fielder Kendyl Johnson. Johnson tallied just one error all of his sophomore season to earn 5-6A defensive player of the year, while hitting .276 at the plate.
Prosper has a chance to earn a sweep of the district MVP awards.
Like Billings, Prosper pitcher Lyndsey Hooker showed her freshman season that she was more than ready for the varsity scene. Hooker's first season as a starter resulted in a 15-2 record in the circle, as well as a 4.15 ERA and 83 strikeouts. On the year, she hit .375 with 36 hits, 32 RBIs and seven home runs.
Prosper has a great one-two punch at pitcher. Another first-year starter in the circle, junior Reese Renfrow split her time between pitching and playing the outfield, while also hitting all throughout the team's lineup, and was named 5-6A's utility player of the year as a result.
District 5-6A is full of quality pitchers.
Allen sophomore Morgan Wright was named 5-6A newcomer of the year following a productive freshman year where she hit .367 and tallied 36 hits, 10 doubles, two home runs, 29 RBIs, 31 runs and 16 stolen bases. As a pitcher, she amassed a 19-11 record with a 4.21 ERA and 107 strikeouts.
Also keep your eyes on Little Elm senior third baseman Cadence Hernandez. After she was forced to miss all of her sophomore season because of a medical issue, Hernandez returned with a bang this year. Hernandez had a .420 batting average while committing just four errors.
4. Which 5-6A school will win the most district championships in 2022-23?
Matt Welch: Over the first two years of this iteration of 5-6A, Allen and Prosper have emerged as the class of the district. In addition to being shoo-ins for the playoffs in practically every sport, the pair of Eagles often find themselves doing so while contending for the district championship.
During the 2021-22 school year, Allen led the charge with conference titles won in football, boys soccer, team tennis, girls swimming, boys and girls track, and boys and girls wrestling. Prosper captured five between girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls cross country.
The nature of 5-6A can alter things in an instant, and there are certainly sports that will crown a new district champion, but Allen has a fairly consistent penchant for stacking up big years in sports like wrestling, tennis, track and swimming to where the Eagles will surely garner their share of district titles.
Defending their titles in football and boys soccer won't come easy, but Allen has built enough of a gap elsewhere in a few other sports to where they remain the district's best bet to hoist the most championships by school year's end.
