ALLEN — Simply making it to a fifth set was an uphill climb for both the Allen and Prosper volleyball teams on Tuesday night.
It was everything the two sides have come to expect out of a talent-rich 5-6A district — a match chalked in ups and downs, wild rallies, acrobatic displays of offense and defense, and the unnerving sense that no lead was safe.
The pair of Lady Eagles brought all that and then some to a raucous Allen gymnasium on Tuesday, juggling two-and-a-half hours of ebbs and flows before Prosper survived a 15-10 fifth set to take a 3-2 victory (13-25, 25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 15-10) and hand the district’s only remaining unbeaten team its first conference loss.
“Allen is so improved and coach (Stephanie) Poole is doing such a good job with them. Allen doesn’t make many errors and we make them when we aren’t playing well, so it was about getting out of that,” said Erin Kauffman, Prosper head coach. “We capitalized when we could and gave ourselves some healthy leads so even if we let a few points go, we still had a lead. I have to give it to Allen. This is the second year in a row we’ve come here and gone five. They’re just a solid team.”
FINAL: @prospervb def. @ALLENVBALL 3-2Lots ebbs and flows to this one but Prosper gets it done in the 5th, 15-10. Lady Eagles close strong and get match point from Kendall Hewitt to avoid dropping 2 straight in 5-6A. Helluva match. pic.twitter.com/1YMv4m86mU— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) September 22, 2021
It didn’t come easy for Prosper, just a few days removed from a 3-1 loss at Denton Guyer on Friday. A second straight road game offered plenty of uncomfortable moments for the reigning district champions, who were in a persistent game of catch-up after dropping the first and third sets on Tuesday.
Prosper at last swayed the tide in its favor for good, opening the fifth set with one of its most proficient stretches of the night for a 7-0 lead. The Lady Eagles flexed their size at the net with blocks from sophomore Ayden Ames and junior Callie Kieffer, while junior Brianna Martin and the back row snuffed out any angle of attack by Allen.
“We started playing defense. Moving Ayden back to the middle, which is her natural position, really brings a blocking presence and a good block will really change the ebbs and flows of a game,” Kauffman said.
As was a common theme all night, Allen found a way to make it interesting. Behind a stretch of kills by sophomore Alyssa Boyte and senior Emma Janek, Allen managed to shave its deficit down to 12-10. Prosper responded with the next three points, sealing the win on a kill by senior Kendall Hewitt to improve to 3-1 in district play.
“We had some slow starts in sets two, four and five and allowed them to jump on top. We did a good job fighting back but we know there isn’t as much room to do that in the fifth set,” Poole said. “We didn’t play our best, but it’s a little bit different. We played a little looser on Friday, so I don’t know if they just felt a little more pressure with the position we were in.”
@prospervb holds on to force a 5th set. They top Allen 26-24 in the 4th behind some clutch offense late by Ella Chaney. She had 3 kills down the stretch to keep Prosper's hopes alive. pic.twitter.com/3du47fTQpt— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) September 22, 2021
Prosper senior Kamryn Vanatta came through on the left side with four kills in that decisive frame, while Ames accounted for four points on three kills and a block. One set earlier, it was junior Ella Chaney who kept Prosper’s hopes alive during a frenetic fourth.
Much like the fifth set, Prosper blitzed Allen early for an 11-1 lead only to watch the home team chip away — this time, however, Allen managed to seize a 22-21 edge on a late kill by Boyte. Allen improbably found itself serving for match point at 24-23 following a Prosper error, only for Chaney to ward off defeat with kills on two of the final three points of the frame, including set point, to extend the match to five.
“As a coach, there are people you have a lot of trust in and know they’ll do good things. Ella is someone who whenever she’s in and gets the ball, I know she’ll do something good with it,” Kauffman said. “I always tell her that she would be my first choice for an adult volleyball league because she just puts the ball where they aren’t and plays so smart.”
It wasn’t the only occasion where Chaney made an impact on Tuesday. She drew praise from Kaufmann for setting the tone with her serving during the second set as well — a frame that, like the fourth and fifth, began with a Prosper opening up a big lead early at 6-0.
“Ella is so consistent back there and serves such a good ball to the spot every time and plays such good defense for a middle,” Kauffman said. “I have a lot of confidence in her going back to serve that it’s not only going to be a good ball but that it will get them out of system.”
It was a change of pace from how Tuesday’s match began. Prosper was riddled by 13 errors in the first set opposite a stingy Allen defense captained by senior Emily Canaan. Baiting Prosper into its share of miscues, Allen rode an early wave of offense from seniors Divine Muo and Sydni Mitchell to a convincing 25-13 win.
Allen was again in control during the third set, totaling 16 kills behind a balanced offensive attack to lead Prosper by as many as six points at 19-13. Prosper, buoyed by seven kills spread across five different hitters, chipped away to snag a 21-20 advantage and ultimately a 22-22 tie before Allen accounted for the set’s final three points. Muo notched her fifth kill of the frame and then teamed up with senior Tori Wilson for a block to turn away the Prosper rally and lead the match, 2-1.
@ALLENVBALL holds off Prosper for a 25-22 win in set 3. Tori Wilson and Divine Muo team up for the block to take a 2-1 set lead for the match. 3 straight points by Allen to close out the frame. pic.twitter.com/5OttRJ1xv0— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) September 22, 2021
“I’m proud of our group for fighting. Sometimes we tell them is that they have the capability of always finding a way. They saw that again tonight,” Poole said. “There were plenty of times where they put some good runs together, but we’ll see Prosper again.”
The setback marked Allen’s first in district play, sitting at 2-1 entering Friday’s 5:30 p.m. home game against Little Elm. Allen began its conference slate with sweeps of McKinney and McKinney Boyd.
Prosper, meanwhile, returns home to welcome McKinney at the same time on Friday.
