For the second straight year, Prosper finished among the final eight teams in the Class 6A Division II playoffs after another trip to the regional finals. The Eagles had their run dashed in triple overtime by Denton Guyer — a hard-luck occurrence during a year that saw Prosper go 0-3 against Guyer and Allen in games decided by a combined 11 points.
As the Eagles look to get over the hump, they’ve had to address notable voids at quarterback and linebacker during the offseason. Regarding the former, Prosper entered fall camp in what head coach Brandon Schmidt described as an “open competition” between junior Harrison Rosar and senior Ethan Guintu to determine the Eagles’ next starting signal-caller.
Whoever emerges should have some capable options to spread the football. Senior Tyler Bailey enters his third varsity campaign entrenched as the team’s most explosive skill option and will again juggle duties between receiver and defensive back. Senior Houston Hawkins saw plenty of run as a junior, logging 363 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and will be counted upon to step up alongside Bailey and junior Hunter Summers — another likely two-way contributor.
Prosper’s run game took a hit following the transfer of leading rusher and second-leading receiver Noah Billings to Parish Episcopal, but look to junior Malik Dailey to fill that void at running back after averaging 5 yards per carry in backup duty as a sophomore.
The Eagles should be formidable up front as well, returning starters on a line anchored by senior all-district picks Troy Stansell and Nash Gagliano.
Defensively, one of the state’s premier linebacker groups was picked apart by graduation, leaving Prosper with a cast of up-and-comers to fill those voids. Look for sophomore Davis Perkins, sophomore Luke Johnson, junior Ethan Higgins, senior Justin James, senior Mason Davis and senior Atticus Burandt to contribute there.
Senior Aeden Combest brings a proven commodity to the defensive front alongside junior Dylan Hinshaw, while Bailey, senior Kaleb Miles and junior Steven Richardson will anchor the secondary alongside junior Carson McClendon and senior Graydon Splawn.
