Rock Hill went 1-7 last year in its inaugural season as a program but head coach Mark Humble said not to look at the record. The Blue Hawks were competitive and lost two games by seven or less points. The victory came against Lake Dallas.
Although Rock Hill had to say goodbye to 28 seniors, the Blue Hawks aren’t at a loss as they enter their second year as a program. With 18 returning starters – nine on offense and nine on defense – expect Rock Hill to give teams fits despite being competing in 7-5A Division II, which is regarded as one of the toughest in the state regardless of classification.
Lining up under center will be senior dual-threat quarterback Brenner Cox (1,581 passing yards, 684 rushing yards, 18 total touchdowns), a Texas commit in baseball. Cox’s top receiving target in the passing game will be senior wide receiver Ryan Threat (385 yards, four touchdowns), and senior Justin Pittman will also line up out wide.
Senior Dawson Miller and junior Matt Wagner can line up at both tight end and H-back. Senior running back Donavan Shannon (804 rushing yards, seven touchdowns) carried for more than 100 yards per game as a junior. Anchoring the offensive line will be senior center Grehson Coates-Garcia, senior tackle Chris Butler and senior Hayden Bennett.
Humble said junior punter Garrett Silvestri can be a secret weapon for the Blue Hawks on special teams.
Rock Hill has experience returning in the secondary with senior Luke Knight, who led the Blue Hawks in forced turnovers a year ago. Senior safety Austin Kibe and senior Joseph McGinnis II will also guard the back end of Rock Hill’s defense.
Senior AJ Brooks and junior Casey Adjei will be key cogs on the Blue Hawk defensive line. Senior Jarrett Hutson will patrol the middle of the field at inside linebacker, and sophomore Jonah Bowman, who started in Rock Hill’s 2020 season finale against Lebanon Trail, will navigate next to Hutson.
Humble is really excited to see what senior outside linebacker Isaac Perez can do.
