The 29th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 10.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
The 2020-21 school year won’t be soon forgotten by the athletes, coaches and fans involved, as high schools adapted to the change brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and managed to play out a full year of high school sports.
During that time, Celina and Prosper showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it’s only appropriate to put the last year of local sports into an award-winning perspective. Over the past few weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games have been recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media concludes the ninth edition of The Varsitys.
Best Team
Celina girls cross country
The Lady Bobcats have amassed a decorated history in distance running over the years, winning state championships in 2000 and 2002 on top of multiple other runner-up finishes.
The Celina girls added to their program’s storied history in cross country by placing second overall in the Class 4A state meet in November. The Lady Bobcats posted a team score of 74 points, just six shy of the top spot won by Canyon.
Celina’s Adele Clarke scored some additional hardware for her efforts, winning the individual 4A title after racing to an 11:31.04 for her first-ever UIL championship.
The Lady Bobcats placed all of their top five finishers within the race’s top 25, with Clarke joined by Lily Green (11th place), Aimee Clarke (17th), Alexis Frick (21st) and Logan Brent (24th).
It was just the beginning of a banner year for Adele Clarke, whose springtime ledger in track included a state championship in the 1,600-meter run.
Best Male Athlete
DJ Dell’Anno, Celina football, baseball, basketball and track
It might be easier to list the sports Dell’Anno didn’t participate in during his senior year at Celina.
The term “offseason” need not apply to the Bobcats’ multi-sport star, who not only competed in four sports as a senior but was a significant contributor in all of them.
During the fall, he was often the largest target out wide on the football field — a 6-foot-7 wide receiver who earned all-district honors after hauling in 38 catches for 613 yards and nine touchdowns.
From there, Dell’Anno put that size to use on the basketball court. He was the leading rebounder for the Bobcats at 8.3 boards per game to go along with 7.1 points and 0.9 blocks en route to another all-district season.
During the spring, Dell’Anno brought a powerful bat to the state-ranked Celina baseball team’s lineup. He hit .341 on the year with 31 hits, 28 RBIs, 28 runs, six doubles and three home runs — good for an all-district first team nod.
He also split his time on the diamond with a productive stint on the track, qualifying for regionals in the triple jump.
Best Female Athlete
Aubrey O’Connell, Prosper cross country and track
O’Connell entered her junior year already with a state championship on her resume — she won a 6A title in cross country as a sophomore.
O’Connell added another championship as a junior, only this time in track. The distance runner took first place in the 800-meter run during May’s 6A state meet, running a 2:08.52.
O’Connell was plenty busy during her trip to state as just the fourth student-athlete ever at the 6A level to qualify in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. She placed fifth in the two-mile run (10:38.33) and sixth in the mile (4:59.17).
Preceding her strong spring was another run to the state meet in cross country in the fall. There, she took fourth overall after running a 17:53.9.
