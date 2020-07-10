The 28th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on June 21.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
This has been a year that nobody will soon forget with the COVID-19 pandemic touching every facet of life, including high school sports, which saw its athletic year truncated on March 12.
Though many of the spring sports were unable to complete their stories, Little Elm, Celina and Prosper all showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last year of local varsity sports into an award-winning perspective.
In the coming weeks, those three schools’ top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents its eighth edition of The Varsitys, the first of a three-part series.
Best Game
Prosper vs. Allen girls soccer (Feb. 7)
The biggest soccer match on the District 9-6A schedule doubled as one of the most anticipated matchups in the state, with Allen and Prosper — two teams nationally ranked by Top Drawer Soccer — locking horns for the first time.
The meeting between the two frontrunners for the district title lived up to the hype, with Prosper ultimately taking a 3-2 verdict on its home turf. The Lady Eagles rallied behind a pair of unanswered goals in the second half to erase a 2-1 deficit through the first 40 minutes.
Junior Jordyn Herrera, the eventual 9-6A MVP, accounted for two of Prosper’s goals in the win, including an equalizer in the 52nd minute that drew the action even at 2-2. Fellow junior Haley Nichols scored the go-ahead strike in the 64th minute for the team’s first lead of the contest.
Allen had led for the bulk of the match prior to Prosper’s second-half rally — fueled by early goals from Taylor Spitzer and Anna Reysa to build some initial momentum.
The February scrap marked the lone meeting between the two national powerhouses, with the district rematch, scheduled for March 17 following spring break, sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Breakthrough Athlete
Amarachi Kimpson, Little Elm girls basketball
The Lady Lobos halted a two-year playoff drought in 2020 despite a first-year head coach and a roster that included only three seniors. At the forefront of the youth movement was Kimpson, who wasted no time in establishing herself as one of the area’s budding stars on the basketball court.
As a freshman, Kimpson led Little Elm in scoring at 18 points per game, turning in a breakout performance in just her second-ever varsity ballgame after dropping 36 points in a non-district win over Sherman.
With Kimpson at the controls, Little Elm navigated a loaded 8-5A district that featured three state-ranked programs — Denton Braswell, Lake Dallas and The Colony — and helped the Lady Lobos snag the No. 4 seed in the conference.
Kimpson raked in her share of accolades following her debut campaign, named 8-5A and Star Local Media all-area newcomer of the year, plus a selection to the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state team.
Biggest Moment
COVID-19 shuts down high school sports
For many involved in high school sports, March 2020 is a month that will live in infamy for years to come.
As the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic seeped into the sports world — the first major domino to fall came on March 11 with the NBA’s suspension of its season — it was only a matter of time before the impact hit home with local high school programs. On March 12, the UIL made its first move with the suspension of the state boys basketball tournament, and one day later, suspended all interscholastic activities for what would ultimately be the remainder of the school year.
In addition to the state boys basketball tournament, high school soccer, baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track and field teams all had their seasons cancelled — spelling an unfinished ending to the school year for high school seniors across the state.
The ongoing pandemic has rocked the national sports landscape, with its lasting impact still without resolution as concerns loom over the status of fall sports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.