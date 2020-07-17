The 28th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on June 21.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
This has been a year that nobody will soon forget with the COVID-19 pandemic touching every facet of life, including high school sports, which saw its athletic year truncated on March 12.
Though many of the spring sports were unable to complete their stories, Little Elm, Celina and Prosper all showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last year of local varsity sports into an award-winning perspective.
In the coming weeks, those three schools’ top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents its eighth edition of The Varsitys, the second of a three-part series.
Best Performance
Emma Short, Celina girls soccer
Short found the back of the net plenty during her junior campaign, amassing 27 goals for a Lady Bobcat squad that was ranked No. 3 in its region by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches when the season was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Along the way, Celina’s most commanding performance came Feb. 7 in its non-district finale against Decatur. The Lady Bobcats posted a season-high 14 goals in a shutout win that doubled as the program’s first double-digit scoring effort since February 2017.
Short was at the heart of Celina’s dominant performance, scoring a season-best five goals and one assist to total 11 points in the win.
Short submitted an elite offensive campaign as a junior, totaling 59 points for Celina and logging 10 games with multiple goals scored on her way to Star Local Media all-area offensive player of the year honors. Her effort against Decatur was the most overwhelming of any of them.
Best Coach
Brandon Schmidt, Prosper football
Few could have envisioned a more seamless transition to Class 6A football for Prosper when it made the jump in 2018. In two years competing in the UIL’s largest classification, the Eagles have totaled a 20-6 record, qualified for the playoffs and won at least one postseason game each season.
That included a trip to the state quarterfinals in 2019, the program’s deepest playoff run since 2010.
Although the Eagles graduated plenty of skill position talent, including their leading passer, rusher and four of their top five pass-catchers from 2018, Schmidt and his staff still managed to mold one of the area’s elite offensive units — averaging 429.9 yards and 37.6 points per game last season.
That production stayed on course during the postseason — Prosper averaged 37.3 points in its four playoff games — and resulted in three wins by at least 24 points before running into a surging Rockwall bunch in a 59-42 loss.
In Schmidt’s four seasons at the helm, the Eagles are averaging 9.5 wins and have qualified for the playoffs each year.
Biggest Upset
Little Elm defeats Lake Dallas, girls basketball
District 8-5A didn’t lack for talent on the girls basketball court last season, with Lake Dallas, Denton Braswell and The Colony all cracking the state rankings at some juncture of the year. That made it tough on teams like Little Elm to keep pace, with the Lady Lobos starting the year a combined 0-6 against those three teams heading into a Jan. 31 tilt with the Lady Falcons.
Lake Dallas had already bested Little Elm twice, but the Lady Lobos conjured their hallmark effort of the season in amassing a 62-58 stunner over the eventual co-district champions. Little Elm made its move with a big second quarter and outscored Lake Dallas 20-8 for a 36-24 halftime lead.
Despite the Lady Falcons outscoring Little Elm by eight points over the final two quarters, the Lady Lobos fended off any comeback effort and scored a pivotal win over an opponent that went on to advance to the regional semifinals.
In victory, Little Elm received 14 points from Kennadi Harris and 13 points from Selena Johnson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.