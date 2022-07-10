The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, will air on July 20.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Celina and Prosper have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the 10th edition of The Varsitys.
Breakthrough Athlete
Jordyn Hardeman, Prosper Rock Hill girls soccer
Cracking Rock Hill's starting lineup as a freshman, Hardeman performed beyond her years and then some during a breakout 2022 season.
Although it's commonplace to see an underclassman named a district's newcomer of the year, Hardeman surpassed that accolade and wound up earning 10-5A MVP honors in her inaugural varsity campaign.
The midfielder erupted for 25 goals and seven assists, and she helped lead Rock Hill to a wildly successful season in just the team's second year as a varsity program. That included winning a district championship and advancing to the regional quarterfinals.
Named Star Local Media's all-area newcomer of the year, Hardeman is no stranger to performing at a high level, having already won a national championship at the club level and receiving an invite to the U.S. Women's Youth National Team training camp earlier this year.
Best Performance
Grant Williams, Celina track and field
A staple of the Bobcats' track and field program, Williams had staked his claim all season as one of the state's premier high school hurdlers. At the Class 4A state meet in May, the speedster had his banner senior season culminate in a state championship.
Williams did so by clocking a 37.30 to win the state final in the 300-meter hurdles by a full second and earn a spot atop the medal stand.
It was a performance that fell right in line with a dominant postseason for Williams, who ran a personal-record time of 36.68 earlier in the year on March 26 at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.
Williams' season-best time in the 300 hurdles ranked sixth in the entire state, according to Athletic.net, and the hurdler didn't wait long to build off his big senior year. Williams earned an opportunity to represent the U.S. at the World Under-20 Championships on Aug. 1-6 in Colombia after placing third in the 400 hurdles (51.02) at the USATF U20 Championships last month.
Biggest Moment
The Year of the Bobcat
Celina no doubt carries a storied history in athletics, and yet, the 2021-22 school year was a special one even by its lofty standards. The Bobcats enjoyed one of their most successful athletics campaigns ever, punctuated by a second-place finish in 4A for the UIL Lone Star Cup.
As the Bobcats' baseball team took to UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin on June 8, they became the fifth program from Celina to advance to at least the state semifinal round of the playoffs during the school year. The Bobcats also achieved that feat in volleyball, football, boys soccer and girls soccer.
Celina won its first-ever state title in girls soccer, while the volleyball and boys soccer teams posted state runner-up finishes. The Bobcats finished as state semifinalists in baseball and football.
And back on Nov. 6, it was the school's girls cross country team that got the ball rolling by winning their first state title since 2002.
The high school's cheer team celebrated a milestone year of its own, capturing their first-ever 4A Div. II spirit state championship on Jan. 14.
Across all manner of competition, the Bobcats had a year to remember in 2021-22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.