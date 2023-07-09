The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, will air on Wednesday.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year,Celina and Prosper ISD have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local, citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media introduces the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Breakthrough Athlete
Kennedy Bradley, Prosper Rock Hill softball
The Lady Blue Hawks qualified for the Class 5A state semifinals in 2022 during just their second season as a varsity program. Rock Hill did so with several underclassmen shining in prominent roles on the field or in the batting order, and that promising group of up-and-comers welcomed another blue-chipper into the mix this past season with the arrival of Bradley.
The infielder not only earned a starting role as a freshman but turned in some of the top hitting numbers of any player in the area for the 2023 season.
Bradley hit .600 at the plate, where she totaled 42 hits, including 11 doubles, seven triples and four home runs, as well as chipping in 34 runs scored, 30 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.
The accolades have predictably followed for Bradley, who was voted as 5-6A co-utility player of the year, DFW Fastpitch all-Metroplex first team and SLM all-area newcomer of the year.
Best Game
Prosper vs. Flower Mound baseball, May 4
Although Flower Mound ultimately wound up hoisting a Class 6A state championship by season's end, the Jaguars had their hands full in a thrilling bi-district series against Prosper.
The Eagles and Jaguars waged three games decided by a combined four runs, including a pair of extra-inning contests to begin the best-of-3 series. The first of those two ballgames required eight innings as Prosper scored four unanswered runs during the seventh and eighth innings to stun state-ranked Flower Mound for an 8-6 victory in Game 1.
The Jaguars carried a 6-4 lead into the seventh inning, only for Prosper to tie the game on back-to-back RBIs from rising junior Kaden Robardey and rising senior Cole Giametta. The Eagles took the lead in the eighth, capitalizing on a Lincoln Skinner bunt and subsequent infield error by Flower Mound to score rising senior Erick Thompson and alum Jacob Nelson for a two-run lead.
Rising junior Luke Billings sealed the win with a scoreless bottom of the eighth, staking Prosper to an early series lead on the eventual state champs.
Biggest Moment
Celina girls' pursuit of perfection
Celina accomplished something matched by only two other girls soccer teams in UIL history, capping their 2023 season with a perfect record of 29-0.
Rare as it is to finish a high school soccer season without any losses or draws, the Lady Bobcats managed to do so in dominant fashion. The Celina girls outscored their opponents 208-10 on the season, including a staggering 40-3 margin in the playoffs.
The Lady Bobcats had just one match decided by one goal on the season, besting Arlington 2-1 on Jan. 21.
Celina was without peer on the 4A soccer pitch, and that held true as the team returned to Georgetown to defend its state championship in April. And whereas the team's trip in 2022 culminated in an emotional roller coaster of a tournament win, this year's run punctuated the Lady Bobcats' tour de force with wins over Boerne (2-0) and Stephenville (8-1) to hoist back-to-back state titles.
