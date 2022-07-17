The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, will air on July 20.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Celina and Prosper have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the 10th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Game
Celina vs. Midlothian Heritage girls soccer, April 14
After having its run to the state semifinals cut short by Heritage in the penultimate round of the postseason in 2021, the Lady Bobcats earned their chance at redemption by drawing the Lady Jaguars in the Class 4A state championship game.
The match itself was a dizzying showcase of offensive firepower from both sides, with Celina sprinting out to a 2-0 lead within the match's first 30 minutes. The Lady Bobcats even led 3-1 before Heritage found a second wind, answering Celina's third goal with a score of their own just 13 seconds later. The Lady Jaguars then capitalized on a pair of fouls by the Lady Bobcats in the attack box, including one with just 3:28 remaining in regulation that set up the equalizer to force overtime.
Heritage then scored on another penalty kick to seize a 4-3 lead, only for the Lady Bobcats to answer in the 94th minute on a goal by Brielle Buchanan.
Celina ultimately got the better of Heritage in a shootout 5-3, capped by a goal from Lexi Tuite, to clinch the first state championship in program history.
Leading scorer and Star Local Media all-area MVP Taylor Zdrojewski was named MVP of the match after scoring two goals and adding one assist.
Best Coach
Leigh Anne Budd, Prosper Rock Hill softball
For a program that just concluded its second year of varsity softball, Rock Hill has set quite the bar.
With Budd laying the groundwork, the Blue Hawks reaped the benefits from that buy-in immediately, advancing to the regional semifinals in their first season.
One year later, Rock Hill went two rounds further and qualified for the 5A state tournament. The team's sophomore season included a 33-10 record with a 13-1 run to a District 10-5A championship and a state semifinalist finish.
Budd and her staff pressed all the right buttons along the way, entrusting a number of underclassmen with prominent roles on the team, and molding a team capable of adapting to different styles of softball.
Budd was recognized as 10-5A coach of the year and the DFW Fastpitch coaching staff of the year.
Biggest Upset
Prosper defeats Allen, football
Impressive as Prosper's ascent has been at the 6A level, a win over rival Allen continued to elude the program. Prosper had come close in the past — being just mere seconds away from scoring the upset win in 2020 — but the Eagles got over the hump last year with a 28-23 victory on Oct. 29 in the penultimate week of the regular season.
With Allen charging forward towards another district championship, Prosper's passing game fractured the Allen defense on numerous occasions, thanks to 335 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Harrison Rosar.
Rosar and Co. turned in a resilient effort, countering a surge by Allen for a 17-14 lead with two consecutive touchdowns on receptions by Tyler Bailey and Hunter Summers for a 28-17 advantage.
Although Allen still managed 450 yards of offense, Prosper won the turnover battle 2-1 and was the markedly more disciplined bunch in terms of penalties. Prosper was flagged just one time all game versus 10 times for Allen.
