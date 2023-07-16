The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on Wednesday.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year,Celina and Prosper ISD have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local, citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media continues the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Play
Adam Due's interception vs. Lewisville
Prosper's football team has hung its hat on defense for years, and sure enough points were tough to come by on both sides of the ball as the Eagles clung to a 10-7 lead on Lewisville early into the third quarter during the Region I-6A final on Dec. 3.
But with the Farmers in search of their first lead of the afternoon, Prosper alum Adam Due took charge with a game-altering turnover that swung the action in favor of the Eagles.
Backed into second-and-13 from its own 19-yard line, Lewisville dialed up a screen pass to the outside—only Due was all over the read from the onset. The linebacker shuffled to the line of scrimmage as the ball was snapped and looked for a moment as if he was about to drop about into coverage. But Due kept his eyes on Lewisville quarterback Ethan Terrell and made a split-second read to change course and snuff out the screen pass, intercepting the ball and returning it to the Farmers' 11-yard line.
Three plays later, alum Harrison Rosar found rising senior Javan Henry for a 7-yard touchdown pass to put Prosper ahead 17-7.
Former head coach Brandon Schmidt called Due's pick "the turning point in the game," as the Eagles went on to claim a 24-13 victory and advance to the Class 6A Division I state semifinals.
Iron Athlete
Josten Watkins, Celina soccer and track
Watkins isn't afforded much downtime during the winter and spring.
Earlier this year, the dynamic forward closed the book on a storied high school soccer helping anchor the Celina boys soccer team. Watkins particularly came on strong over his final two seasons with the team, earning Star Local Media all-area offensive player of the year honors as a junior when he scored 32 goals and helped lead the Bobcats to the 4A state championship match.
Watkins was just as vital to Celina's success as a senior, earning 11-4A MVP honors and TASCO all-state second team after totaling 15 goals and 13 assists. The Bobcats advanced to the regional semifinals.
All the while, Watkins doubled as one of the top sprinters on Celina's track team. The two sports would often overlap throughout the week in March, with Watkins still finding success in both venues. He qualified for the state track meet as both a junior and senior, running a leg on Celina's 4x200- and 4x400-meter relays.
Watkins finished on the podium this past spring, teaming with Maddox McCoy, Colton Rodriguez and Jayden Bowie to place third in 4A in the 4x200 relay with a 1:27.30.
Most Improved
Skylynn Townsend, Prosper Rock Hill track and field
Townsend took a setback during her sophomore season and came back better than ever as a junior, emerging as one of the top long and triple jumpers in the country.
Townsend missed out on the postseason as a sophomore due to complications from taking the medication accutane. There was plenty that went into Townsend returning to form, both physically and mentally, and she credited the support system of her mother and coaches for helping overcome her layoff from competition.
According to Athletic.net, Townsend recorded a 17-11 in the long jump on Feb. 19, 2022. Once Townsend hit her stride as a junior, she tacked on nearly 3 feet to that distance. Townsend recorded personal-record marks of 20-8.5 in the long jump and 41-6.75 in the triple jump during the spring, sweeping postseason titles at the district, area, regional and state levels.
