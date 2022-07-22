The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on Wednesday.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Celina and Prosper have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media concludes the 10th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Male Athlete
RJ Ruais, Celina baseball
The Bobcats advanced to the 4A state semifinals for the first time since 2002, and Ruais was a big reason why.
He was the first to the plate in head coach Troy McCartney's lineup to begin each contest, and every other game night, he took the mound as the ace of the Celina pitching staff.
Ruais was dominant in all areas, named 9-4A MVP and Star Local Media all-area MVP after posting an 11-1 record with a 1.37 ERA, 121 strikeouts and opposing batting average of .142. Dwarfing the production on the mound from his sophomore year, the Baylor commit was just as dangerous at the plate, hitting .400 on the year with 52 hits, including 11 doubles and six home runs, as well as 34 RBIs, 37 runs and 13 stolen bases.
Ruais' finest work may still be on the horizon, entrenched as one of potentially 19 returners from last season as Celina takes aim at state title contention once again in 2023.
Best Female Athlete
Taylor Zdrojewski, Celina girls soccer
Zdrojewski's two-year run with the Lady Bobcats ranks among the most dominant in school history, regardless of sport.
As a junior, Zdrojewski broke the state's single-season scoring goal with a staggering 114 goals as the catalyst for Celina's run to the state semifinals. Fortunately Zdrojewski, she didn't have to try and exceed that production as a senior, and the Lady Bobcats still managed to turn in another momentous season.
Granted, Zdrojewski was still an absolute force on the pitch. She scored 62 goals and assisted on 28 others — the latter an 11-assist uptick from her 17 helpers as a junior. She scored at least one goal in each of the final 26 games she played in and maintained her production into the postseason where she scored 15 goals and 11 assists.
That included two goals and an assist in the Lady Bobcats' dramatic 5-4 shootout win over Midlothian Heritage in the state title, named 4A state tournament MVP for her efforts.
An all-state first-team selection and the Star Local Media all-area MVP, Zdrojewski heads to Texas Tech to begin her college career — departing Celina with a whopping 176 goals scored in just two seasons.
Best Team
Celina girls soccer
For a program that just concluded its seventh season, the Lady Bobcats have experienced plenty during their brief time on the varsity pitch. Celina has qualified for the playoffs every season and managed to advance all the way to the Class 4A state semifinals last year before suffering a 1-0 loss to Midlothian Heritage.
Fittingly enough, exactly one year after that setback, Celina was back in the penultimate round of the postseason. The Lady Bobcats shut out Boerne 3-0 in the semifinals and then exacted their revenge on Heritage by surviving a thrilling 4A championship match, 5-4 (5-3 shootout).
As senior Lexi Tuite punctuated the win with the clinching shootout goal, it marked a full-circle moment for the Lady Bobcats, who won their first-ever state title last season. They did so in momentous fashion, going 29-1-1 on the year and winning their final 21 matches of the season.
Celina averaged nearly six goals per match and authored a commanding run through the postseason, outscoring its first six playoff opponents 40-1 prior to facing Heritage.
For their efforts, the Lady Bobcats had four players receive all-state or all-region honors by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches (Makenna Brantley, Tuite, Madi Vana and Zdrojewski).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.