The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 12.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Celina and Prosper ISD have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local, citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media continues the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Performance
Tuite makes history vs. Stephenville
To say Tuite finished her Celina soccer career on a high note would be an understatement.
The Northern Colorado-bound forward authored one of the great showings in UIL state tournament history on April 13 when she helped the Lady Bobcats secure back-to-back Class 4A state championships following an 8-1 blowout of No. 2-ranked Stephenville.
Lopsided as the final score was between the top two ranked teams in the classification, Tuite had plenty to do with that outcome after scoring a state tournament-record five goals in the 4A final.
Tuite wasted no time pressuring the Stephenville defense, recording a hat trick within the match's first 15 minutes. A fourth goal followed in the 27th minute to pace a 5-0 halftime lead for the Lady Bobcats, and Tuite put a bow on her historic afternoon with a fifth score during the 73rd minute for a 6-1 lead.
Voted Star Local Media's all-area MVP, Tuite had a year to remember. She scored 64 goals to go along with 17 assists, helping lead Celina to a perfect 29-0 record and another state title.
Best Coach
Brandon Schmidt, Prosper football
Although he's gearing up for his first sideline roaming the sidelines at A&M Consolidated, Schmidt left quite the imprint during his final season at Prosper.
Schmidt helped elevate the Eagles as a state power in the UIL's largest classification across his seven seasons at the helm, and that growth culminated in a memorable 2022 campaign with an appearance in the Class 6A Division I state semifinals.
It was hardly a run that came out of nowhere, as Schmidt and his staff had coached the Eagles to appearances in the regional finals each of the previous three seasons as well — meaning that Prosper has advanced at least four rounds deep in the playoffs during the majority of Schmidt’s time as head coach.
It’s a model of consistency matched by few programs in the area, with Prosper posting a 64-27 record since Schmidt took over in 2016.
Although the credit for such a run is wide-ranging, especially in a sport like football, the coaching staff's work in helping mold that culture can't be discounted. It's an atmosphereSchmidt glowingly likened to a family during the 2022 season and one that has helped solidify the Eagles among the area’s top high school football programs.
Biggest Upset
Prosper boys basketball vs. Allen
Allen wound up capturing a District 5-6A championship in boys basketball on the strength of a 13-1 record with 11 of those victories coming by double digits.
Just dealing the state-ranked Eagles a competitive game in the fourth quarter was a tall order for the rest of the district, but Prosper managed to do that and then some when the two rivals rematched on Feb. 3.
Prosper stayed within arm's reach of first-place Allen, trailing just 30-28 at halftime and then rallying late in the third quarter to maintain that two-point margin heading into the fourth quarter at 41-39.
That's when Prosper at last shifted gears, particularly on the defensive end.
They held Allen to just five points inside the final five-and-a-half minutes of the ballgame, buoyed by the rim protection of Jaxson Ford, who also led the team with 14 points. Prosper was ultimately able to turn one of those stops into a fast-break dunk from James Cloud, plus a foul, for a 52-48 lead with 2:21 to go.
Prosper continued to lock in on defense and managed to expand its lead to 54-48 inside the final minute. A 3-pointer from Allen's Femi Olaniyan cut that margin in half with 45 seconds to go, but Prosper never let it get any closer—scoring a pivotal upset over the state-ranked Eagles in the midst of a heated 5-6A playoff race.
