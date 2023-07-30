The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 12.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Celina and Prosper ISD have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local, citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media concludes the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Male Athlete
Noah Bentley, Celina baseball and football
Whether it's as a starting quarterback in the fall or an ace pitcher in the spring, Bentley has contributed plenty to the Bobcats' success on the field throughout his high school career.
Earning all-district honors in both football and baseball as a junior and sophomore, Bentley did so once again as a senior.
On the gridiron, he quarterbacked Celina to a district championship and an appearance in the regional semifinals last season, passing for 1,291 yards and 16 touchdowns as the team went 11-2 overall.
Fast-forward to the spring, where Bentley helped anchor one of the top baseball teams in the state. Set to begin his collegiate career at Oklahoma, Bentley closed the book on his time at Celina by helping lead the team to a 35-5 record and a trip to the regional finals.
He was voted as District 11-4A MVP, SLM all-area first team and Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state, hitting .321 with 36 hits, 15 doubles, 32 RBIs, 31 runs and 30 walks drawn on the year. The right-hander logged a 9-3 record on the mound with a 2.76 ERA and 81 strikeouts.
Best Female Athlete
Lauren Lewis, Prosper track and field
Lewis entered her senior year as the defending 6A state champion in the 400-meter dash. By the time her spring season concluded, she was among the most accomplished sprinters in recent state track history.
Not only did Lewis go unbeaten in both the 200 and 400, she ran her way into the record books in the latter. The Texas commit broke the state record in the 400 multiple times throughout last season, including at the 6A state meet on May 13 when she clocked a 51.45 to repeat as a state champion.
Lewis twice posted a time under 52 seconds during the postseason, initially breaking the record of 51.96 with a 51.83 on April 21 at the 5-6A/6-6A area meet. That mark stood for all of three weeks before Lewis outdid herself once again.
The star sprinter was dominant in the 200 as well, winning her first state title in the event after running a 23.43 at state.
Best Team
Celina girls soccer
When the Lady Bobcats won their first-ever 4A state championship in 2022, it was a full-circle moment of sorts—avenging a playoff loss from the prior year to Midlothian Heritage and doing so in dramatic fashion.
Celina's pursuit of a second straight title earlier this year took on a different feel. With experience on their side, a veteran-heavy Lady Bobcat side submitted a thoroughly dominant 2023 campaign — one of the great single-season efforts in UIL soccer history.
The Lady Bobcats finished the year at 29-0, just the UIL's third girls team to end the year without a loss or draw on their record, and did so with one lopsided outcome after another. Celina outscored opponents 208-10 on the year, allowing multiple goals in a match just once.
The Lady Bobcats navigated their entire 11-4A schedule without surrendering a goal and continued that success into the postseason, stringing together a run of 14 consecutive shutout wins. Celina went on to outscore opponents in the playoffs 40-3, capped by an 8-1 thrashing of Stephenville in the 4A state title game.
Alums Lexi Tuite, Brielle Buchanan, Mia Norman, and rising junior Sami Quiroz were all recognized on the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches all-state team, contributing to a year like no other in Celina's short but storied soccer history.
