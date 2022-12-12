The 2022 season marked quite the change of scenery for the Celina football team, which made the move back to Class 4A Division I and welcomed a new batch of opponents in 7-4A Div. I.
The Bobcats' dominance in district travels quite well apparently, as Celina ran the table for a second consecutive league championship — the program's first back-to-back titles since the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
Celina, which finished the regular season ranked No. 5 in the state in 4A Div. I, outscored its six district opponents 312-37 — good for an average margin of victory of 45.8 points. All six wins came by at least 20 points.
The Bobcats parlayed a 9-1 regular season into a trip to the regional semifinal round of the playoffs, and several of the cornerstones from this year's team were recently recognized with honors on the annual 7-4A Div. I all-district team.
That included six Celina players who received superlative honors, several from an offense that averaged 46.2 points per game. Senior running back Gabe Gayton was voted as the district's offensive MVP following a monster year out of the backfield that included 1,517 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on 7.3 yards per carry.
Gayton found plenty of success operating behind an offensive line that returned just one starter from the team's state semifinal campaign in 2021. That was senior Hamish Mpofu, who helped anchor the interior of Celina's line en route to receiving district offensive lineman of the year honors — the second straight year that a Bobcat has earned that superlative.
And although Mpofu is set to graduate, Celina will be in good hands going forward with sophomore offensive lineman Zaydyn Dimas voted as 7-4A Div. I's offensive newcomer of the year. Dimas played at left tackle for the Bobcats and, alongside Mpofu, helped lay the groundwork for an offense that averaged 387.1 yards per game, including 234 on the ground.
Celina was stout on the other side of the ball as well, holding opponents to 13.2 points per game and just 6.2 during district play. Senior defensive lineman Jacob Vincent was instrumental in that effort, voted as 7-4A Div. I's defensive player of the year after totaling 86.5 tackles, including 23 for a loss of yardage, plus seven quarterback pressures, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, nine sacks, three pass break-ups, one interception and two defensive touchdowns.
The Bobcats impressed plenty on special teams as well with senior Kaden Lorick earning his district's special teams player of the year superlative for the second straight season. Lorick converted 8-of-12 field goals with a long of 45 yards, as well as 72-of-73 extra points. As a punter, Lorick averaged 36.3 yards per punt with a long of 66 yards.
Head coach Bill Elliott and his staff, meanwhile, received coaching staff of the year honors after guiding the Bobcats to a perfect district record.
Five other high schools within 7-4A Div. I took home superlative honors as well. Carter running back Kaeden Landry picked up district MVP honors after logging 2,329 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns, while Pinkston defensive back Kenyon Valentine landed defensive newcomer of the year honors.
North Dallas' Joseph Oluwayemi was named defensive lineman of the year, and Panther Creek's Sentel Simpson and Wilmer-Hutchins' Jarvis Turner split utility player of the year honors.
Celina had 20 other student-athletes land all-district spots on either the first or second team. Senior Noah Bentley passed for 1,291 yards and 16 touchdowns, as well as 318 rushing yards and seven more scores, on his way to a first-team nod. His top target on the outside was senior Jack Brown, who was also picked for the first team after logging 713 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior tight end and fellow first-teamer Caden Mitchell was second on the team in both receiving yards (311) and receiving touchdowns (six).
Up front, seniors Brett Street, Logan Allen and junior Tyler Weeks all earned first-team nods on the offensive line.
Defensively, the Bobcats voted senior defensive lineman Reid Crook, junior defensive end Ben Thomas, senior defensive end Tre Hollins, senior linebacker Sean Rabe, junior defensive back Dean Hamilton and junior defensive back Cade Biagini to the first team.
Crook totaled 33 tackles (four for a loss), plus one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown, while Thomas posted 55.5 tackles (12 for a loss), six quarterback pressures, seven sacks and two forced fumbles. Hollins recorded three tackles for safeties as part of his 54.5 tackles for the season, in addition to seven quarterback pressures, three sacks and two blocked kick.
At linebacker, Rabe recorded 43 tackles with two sacks and two fumble recoveries. Hamilton broke up six passes and picked off another, adding 13 tackles for the year, and Biagini amassed 61 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
The Bobcats' depth extended to the all-district second team, with the team's backup quarterback, junior Knox Porter, earning a spot alongside junior running back Harrison Williams and senior receivers Ryan Mikesch and Will Taylor.
Porter saw plenty of time behind center, passing for 565 yards and eight touchdowns. Williams, meanwhile, spelled Gayton to the tune of 413 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Mikesch averaged nearly 19 yards per catch as part of 151 receiving yards and a score, while Taylor chipped in 93 rushing yards, 172 receiving yards and four total touchdowns.
On the all-district second-team defense, Celina senior defensive end Bryson Smith totaled 39.5 tackles and a pass break-up, while sophomore linebacker Cooper Farrow added 89.5 tackles (nine for a loss), three sacks and three fumble recoveries.
In the secondary, junior Jamisen Driver broke up nine passes to go along with 49.5 tackles, and junior Collin McKiddy added four tackles plus 171 receiving yards and a touchdown.
