Celina football

Celina senior Gabe Gayton was voted as offensive MVP of 7-4A Division I after helping lead the Bobcats to a district championship.

 Photo courtesy of Shayne Studdard

The 2022 season marked quite the change of scenery for the Celina football team, which made the move back to Class 4A Division I and welcomed a new batch of opponents in 7-4A Div. I.

The Bobcats' dominance in district travels quite well apparently, as Celina ran the table for a second consecutive league championship — the program's first back-to-back titles since the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments