For all the time student-athletes put into honing their crafts on the playing field, there’s no competing for their high schools without taking care of business in the classroom first. The Texas High School Coaches Association has recognized several athletes who thrived at exactly that.
The THSCA recently released its last round of academic all-state selections of the 2021-22 school year, continuing with golf and track and field.
Student-athletes are nominated by their respective head coaches — nominations that are then sent to the THSCA for review. In order to be nominated for academic all-state, a student must be either an athlete, trainer or manager in good standing with his or her team, of good moral character, a high school senior and have an overall GPA of 92 or above.
Nominees are graded out on the award’s criteria and, if they score high enough, are placed on either the elite, first or second teams, or honorable mention.
Across the state’s track and golf programs, there were plenty of area athletes from Allen, Plano, Celina, Prosper, McKinney, Carrollton and Flower Mound who were represented.
Between the three McKinney ISD high schools, 30 student-athletes received an academic all-state selection in both sports. On the track, McKinney Boyd's Allison Fortman and Jack Eaton both earned elite selections, while fellow Broncos Arden Cravy and Faith Talbott were named to the first team. Second-team nods went to Evan Dennis and Bella Evans, while Tyson Bolden, Kennede Johnson and Rosalene Reyes Perez both received honorable mentions. Boyd golfers who landed academic all-state nods included Jackson Garrett (first team), Nina Rivera (second), Natalie Burrell (second), CJ Mooibroek (second), Thomas Richter (honorable mention) and Jake Bendetti (honorable mention).
McKinney had golfers Karsyn Walker and Madden Sinnes recognized on the second team and honorable mention, respectively. In track, Vaughan Swanner made the second team, while Victoria Wilson, Nia Harmon and Jaxon Soto were honorable mentions for the Lions.
McKinney North had seven track athletes land academic honors, with Lauren Florczak, Yar'nia Evans, Leah Pettis, Kody Blackwood and Landry Ratliff named to the all-state second team, and Alexander Mathes and Kennedy Russell receive honorable mentions. Alex Vestal and Kaitlin Reese were honorable mentions for the Bulldogs' golf team.
Plano ISD also enjoyed a healthy turnout, including 10 golfers between its three high schools. Plano West's Ashley Liu and Maia Giddens were both elite selections, while Abigail Song and Isabella Ferreira landed on the first team and Matt Comegys and Jayden Song were honorable mentions. Plano's Davis Gillen was chosen for the first team, while fellow Wildcat golfers Torri Leung and Cayla Hennessy were honorable mentions. Plano East's Alan Lin made the second team.
On the track, West's Evan Wu, Matthew Parks and Will Parks were all picked for the academic all-state first team, and Cam McPhaul and Kyla Schults were respectively named second team and honorable mention. Plano East's Meera Bhakta landed on the first team, while Gabriela Quiles, Ella Yarborough and Faissal Benelbar all made the second team. Keziah Sorensen represented Plano on the first team, followed by Emma Moore on the second team, and Elaina Kellen and Amai Bobbett as honorable mentions.
Lewisville ISD had a plethora of student-athletes from Hebron, Flower Mound and Marcus land academic all-state nods in golf. Hebron's Avree Fields and Morgan Horrell were both first-team selections, while Rae Cha, Luka Taylor, Nina Gudgeon, and Estelle Seon all made the second team. Kelsey Kummerl was an honorable mention. Flower Mound's Avery Holdcroft was a first-teamer, followed by Anjali Cherukuri, Sam Sullivan and Ryan Mrozek on the second team, and Olivia Knabe and Carter Fox as honorable mentions. Marcus had Amanda Padilla earn a first-team spot, plus Grant Carver on the second team, and Sofia McElroy and Kamri Gabel as honorable mentions.
Creekview's track team included two elite selections in Amira Sefidi and Faizan Noorani. The Mustangs also landed McKenzie Davis on the first team, as well as second-team nods for Kashara Gaymon, Savannah Sandoval, Miorioko Page and Abigail Dudley. R.L. Turner's Kyndall Murphy was an honorable mention in track as well.
Over in Collin County, Lovejoy totaled 19 academic all-state selections. The Leopards' golf team had a trio of first-team picks in Mason McClure, Caleb Coulson and Pete Peabody. The girls' track team had Madison Cinek land on the first team, followed by Sydnee Taylor, Jordyn Caro and Eliza Coit on the second team, and Eden Sanchez, Jessica Rockenbach, Katie Armstrong and Samantha Rockenbach as honorable mentions. On the boys' side, Cole Paulus was an elite selection, while Rohan Sharma and Jake Piccirillo made the first team. Riley McGowan and Caleb Beets cracked the second team, while Joey Farkas and Matthew Murray were honorable mentions.
Allen's golf team included three academic all-state performers with Megha Reddy named to the first team and Jaime Gross and Sarah Zeng making the second team.
Prosper totaled 14 academic all-state selections, including a trio of first-team picks from its track team for Samantha Wlodawsky, Aubrey O'Connell and Hayley Harrington. Rylee Gleich, Caitlyn Kennedy and Marcellus Toombs for second-team picks for the Eagles, while Emily Patel and Jaxson Lanz were honorable mentions. Prosper's golf team included academic all-state nods for Sambir Sidhu (first team), Caroline Memory (second), Parker Covington (second), Kathryn Ford (second), Emma McMurrough (second) and Santiago Arredondo (second).
Rock Hill, meanwhile, landed two elite selections from its track team with Jourdin Edwards and Sara Compton. Other Blue Hawks recognized included Gautham Janyavula on the second team and Justin Pittman, Cassidy Collison, Rees Van Voorhis and Connor King as honorable mentions.
Celina's track team had five student-athletes commended, with Sarah Coblentz named to the elite team, Adele Clarke making the first team, Grayson Blanchard and Jayden Tucker cracking the second team, and Grant Williams receiving an honorable mention.
