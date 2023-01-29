Celina soccer

Celina senior Lexi Tuite leads the Lady Bobcats in scoring with 18 goals through 10 matches.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Continuity has been at the forefront of the early-season success for the Celina girls soccer team, which began its 2023 campaign with a 11-0 record during which they outscored opponents, 60-7.

The Lady Bobcats return 10 starters from their Class 4A state championship-winning lineup, and although the graduation of Star Local Media all-area MVP Taylor Zdrojewski a notable void, players like senior Lexi Tuite has taken the reins and kept Celina's high-powered offense humming.

