As she hit the homestretch at Old Settlers Park, Celina junior Adele Clarke could see the finish line wasn’t far off.
Over the previous 11-plus minutes, she had been racing against 121 of the state’s best at the Class 4A level. At that moment, not a single one of them was in front of the Lady Bobcats’ star distance runner.
As Clarke kept running, the emotions of the moment began to set in. Mere seconds later, she was the first to cross the finish line at the 4A state cross country meet, held Nov. 23 in Round Rock.
“I just gave it everything I had and as I crossed, I couldn’t believe it. It was just a wave of, ‘Wow, that really just happened.’ It still doesn’t feel real,” Clarke said.
Clarke ran an 11:31.04 that afternoon to capture the first state championship of her decorated high school career — a finish that highlighted a second-place team finish for the Lady Bobcats. The rest of Clarke’s teammates soon followed, with senior Lily Green taking 11th place (12:23.27) along with freshman Aimee Clarke in 17th (12:49.04), sophomore Alexis Frick in 21st (12:52.84) and sophomore Logan Brent in 24th (12:56.37). Sophomore Mckayla Schmitt (13:02.75, 28th) and senior Sydney McKiddy (13:13.02, 31st) rounded out the Celina runners.
Although no other school placed its top five runners in the race’s top 24 overall, the Lady Bobcats were edged by just six points in the final team standings — totaling 74 points to Canyon’s 68. Celina’s girls placed second to those same Lady Cougars last season, 109-113.
“Our goal when we go to state is to come home with some kind of hardware. In cross country, all it takes is one team having a great day to take that top spot on the podium, so the goal has been to be on the podium and bring something home,” said Eric Krepps, Celina head coach. “If it’s the top spot, then it’s icing on the cake. I thought we ran a great race and came up a little short.”
The Lady Bobcats are no stranger to the podium — having previously captured state titles in cross country in 2000 and 2002 as well as numerous other runner-up team finishes. The program’s individual state champions include Lagala Moore (1987) and Ruth Camacho (2000, 2001) — select company that Clarke is now a part of.
This year’s finish was one Clarke had been building towards for some time, having competed at state as both a freshman and a sophomore. She improved her spot in the standings on both occasions, including a fifth-place finish last year that was five seconds shy of a spot on the podium.
But in placing first in six races prior to state this season, including her district and regional runs, Clarke approached this year’s championship meet with a different mentality.
“I think this time I definitely felt more prepared mentally. In past years, I’d go in and didn’t really have a plan,” she said. “I wasn’t really in it last year either, but this year I knew what I had to do it and how to do it.”
Racing 3,200 meters at Old Settlers Park, the same course she previously ran at state, Clarke went into the race looking to make her initial push around the 800-meter mark. When she did, Port Lavaca Calhoun’s Emme O’Donnell was right there with her.
“I tried to take off but the girl in second went with me and I was thinking, ‘OK, this is going to be the race for first,’” Clarke said. “I kept working with her and knew when it came down to the last 300 or so that I had it.”
It was right around that point, with roughly 400 meters to go, that the runners crossed a short bridge as part of the course. It was there when Clarke took control, surging past O’Donnell and ultimately finishing four seconds ahead of the pack.
“That’s Adele. She comes to compete, and it’s really fun watching her compete when her confidence is high,” Krepps said.
It was a gratifying finish for both Clarke and the Lady Bobcats, whose commitment toward the fall took off back in June when the UIL allowed high schools to conduct summer workouts.
“These kids were dedicated all through track season, not knowing if they were going to have a season. They weren’t able to finish that and were looking for something to latch onto,” Krepps said. “When the UIL said we could start in June, the majority of our varsity girls were there right away.”
Well before cross country began in the fall, Clarke had aspirations of a strong sophomore season in track cut short by the pandemic. Clarke qualified for the state meet as a freshman in the 1,600 — placing fifth — and was competing in the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and as an occasional leg on the mile relay during an abbreviated 2020 campaign.
Clarke hopes to build on her success later in the spring, but first had one more high-level cross country meet on the docket. She was in action Saturday in Lubbock at the High School Cross Country National Invite — a meet organized by Lubbock Christian University in lieu of the prestigious Nike Cross Country national meets being cancelled.
“I’m really hoping to get after a PR. There are going to be a lot of fast girls and some of top-ranked runners in the nation,” Clarke said. “I’m just going to do my thing, do my race and hope for the best.”
Expect loftier goals to follow, not just for Clarke but for Celina’s girls cross country team next season. The Lady Bobcats will graduate just two seniors from their state runner-up lineup (Green and McKiddy) and have built enough depth within their junior varsity and eighth-grade ranks to where Krepps anticipates his team contending once again.
This time around, he’ll have the reigning state champion in his corner.
“It’s a testament to the kids and what they want to do. They’ve really bought into our training style and the family atmosphere, and it shows,” Krepps said. “They hang out with each other, the trip to Round Rock was a blast, and that’s what this is about. It’s about coming together and working for each other, and these kids do a great job with that.”
