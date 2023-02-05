The Celina boys soccer team doesn't lack in capable scoring options, and that depth was a big reason behind their run to the Class 4A state championship game last season.
But when the ball found senior Josten Watkins, big things happened for the Bobcats.
Watkins totaled 32 goals and eight assists during his junior campaign, raking in a score of superlative honors along the way — the forward was voted Star Local Media's all-area offensive player of the year, 11-4A offensive player of the year and all-state first team.
Watkins enjoyed his share of heroics during Celina's program-best playoff run, and the team hopes more are in store as they navigate the 2023 season in pursuit of a return to the state tournament.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Watkins discusses the Bobcats' challenging preseason, being named a team captain and lessons learned from last year's state runner-up finish.
SLM: Reflect on the preseason and what you guys learned about the team over the first month of the season.
JW: Reflecting on this first month of the season, I feel like we've played the toughest schedule in 4A. I feel like all our games have been really competitive, and we've just had a couple missed opportunities that we didn't take care of.
SLM: Coach (Cody) Moles said he felt like this was the toughest preseason schedule he had compiled since he has been at Celina. What stood out about the competition you guys faced and how has that prepared you for district?
JW: We've played three of the top 4A teams this preseason, plus a tough McKinney North team. We have played in three tournaments in three consecutive weekends with three games in between all of those. It's been a tough grind with some key players going down, but I feel like this grind of a preseason has set us up well for district play.
SLM: Coming off the success of last season, has your role on the team changed much now that you're a senior?
JW: Coach Moles has given me the achievement of being captain this year, which allows me to step up as an example and to be a leader for this team. Game-wise, my game has changed a little. We lost some key seniors from last year and young players are filling in those roles.
This has changed my role as I've been focusing on moving the ball as a team and getting my teammates more involved.
SLM: What did you and your teammates learn from the way last season ended?
JW: With our young team, we have definitely learned to keep our heads up during tough situations, and when we're down, to stick together and play as a team and play our game.
SLM: With all the returning talent on this year's team, how would you describe the bond between this group and how does it impact the way you guys play?
JW: Going on a long state run with traveling and everything else that comes with it was a great opportunity for all of us to bond and become a better team.
SLM: How did your offseason go and what did you work on to try and improve your game?
JW: This offseason, I played club soccer for Solar, plus training by myself and attending ID camps. When training, I've been working on getting more touches on the ball and finishing at the net.
SLM: Do you have a favorite soccer player or someone who you try and model your game after?
JW: I don't really have anybody I model my game after, but one person I really inspire to be like is my dad. My dad is a great role model to me and really pushes me to be a great soccer player on the field and a great person off the field.
SLM: How are you guys handling the weather this week and going about staying active with school canceled and no practices?
JW: This weather has been tough. We haven't gone outside much with school being canceled, but we are trying to get any touches we can on the ball. This weather is bad timing, being so close to our first district game.
