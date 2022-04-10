Moments after securing the 11-4A championship on March 19, Celina head girls soccer coach Alexander Adams felt like the district schedule his Lady Bobcats had just completed would have them well prepared for another playoff run through Region II-4A.
He even mentioned the possibility of seeing a couple of those same 11-4A opponents along the way.
That held true on Saturday at Tyler's Trinity Mother Francis Rose Stadium, as both the Celina girls and boys soccer teams rematched district rivals with a trip to the UIL state tournament at stake -- the Lady Bobcats drew Melissa and the Bobcats squared off with Nevada Community.
"I was worried it would be a trap game," Adams said. "That you'd get a team that felt like they had it all nipped in the bud. You always wonder whether the opponent will come with a bit more swagger, so I just wanted us to be the first ones who scored."
That was the case for both the Celina boys and girls, who enjoyed a pair of clean sheets in the regional finals to book a second consecutive appearance in the Class 4A state semifinals. The Lady Bobcats handled business against Melissa 4-0 and the Bobcats caught fire in overtime for a 2-0 shutout of Community.
"It was amazing. To achieve something that we've had our eye on the whole season was something special. But we're not done yet," Adams said.
The Lady Bobcats posted their third four-goal victory of the season over the Lady Cardinals, who bested Celina last year in the race for the district championship. Saturday marked the second straight 4-0 shutout in the rivalry, with the Lady Bobcats striking twice in the first half and two more times in the second half.
Junior Lexi Tuite accounted for two goals, while senior Taylor Zdrojewski and freshman Grace Pritchard also found the back of the net. Zdrojewski added two assists with additional setups registered by freshman Sammy Quiroz and senior Moa Appelqvist.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Gustafson registered three saves in goal for the clean sheet as Celina once again bottled up a strong Melissa front line.
"They've got a couple very talented forwards up top and our No. 1 job was to make sure that they weren't part of the game," Adams said. "I felt like (sophomore) Makenna Brantley stepped up and did her part to shut one of their top players down."
Saturday marked the Celina girls' fourth consecutive shutout win. In total, the Lady Bobcats outscored their Region II-4A opposition 37-1 to secure the second state semifinal berth in program history.
Ditto for the Celina boys, who got the better of a rubber match against a Community team that accounted for the Bobcats' lone defeat in district play. Having won three of its prior four playoff matches by one goal, Celina once again thrived in close quarters on Saturday after playing Community to a scoreless draw in regulation.
The Bobcats did so by striking twice within the first five minutes of overtime. Junior Seth Brown came through on both occasions, angling a free kick for his team's first goal in the 83rd minute and then finishing a cross from senior Kohyn Gough for an insurance score just three minutes later.
Both Celina sides will take the pitch from Georgetown's Birkelbach Field on Wednesday for their respective 4A semifinals. The Lady Bobcats will kick off the state tournament at 11 a.m. against Boerne and the Bobcats will take on Stephenville later that evening at 6:30 p.m.
The 4A girls final is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Thursday with the boys' title game on tap for 2:30 p.m. Friday.
