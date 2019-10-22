PROSPER - The Texas Girls Coaches Association No. 10 Plano West volleyball team staved off a district-title celebration from No. 5 Prosper Tuesday, sweeping the Lady Eagles on the road in a dominant performance to draw even with the program at 9-1 in District 9-6A play.
The Lady Wolves were rolling from the start, taking a 25-16 win in the first set to open the proceedings. From there, a 25-22 win in the second game and a 25-14 effort in the third completed the sweep, running the West winning streak to six games and snapping Prosper's own streak at 11.
With the tie atop the league standings, should the programs each finish at 11-1 with two consecutive wins to finish out conference play, the teams would likely share the district championship and flip a coin to determine postseason seeding.
"Best-case scenario is we beat them in a tiebreak. That means we beat a good team twice in a row, and then, chances are, we'd face them at regionals, and beating a team of that caliber three times in a row is tough to do," said Justin Waters, West head coach. "You kind of have to roll the dice on that one and kind of sacrifice the 50-50 flip versus having to beat a solid team three straight times."
Tuesday was West's first win over the Lady Eagles in 9-6A action, as the Lady Wolves fell to Prosper in both regular-season meetings a year ago and again in the teams' first showdown in 2019.
Though Waters has repeatedly asserted that his club is less concerned with district results than it is with postseason success (last season, the Lady Wolves took down Prosper in the regional tournament to get the last laugh), he admitted that Tuesday's contest carried a sense of pride for his group.
"I think it was kind of the fact that they found out that, if Prosper wins this, they automatically win district," he said. "At the same time, we had a chat with the team (and said) it's all about momentum. Regardless of you not caring whether you finish first or fourth, at the same time, you don't want to go into playoffs struggling three or four matches in a row."
Prosper head coach Erin Kauffman was less than proud of the effort in the setback from her own team, which failed to repeat its late-season effort in 2018, when a win over West sealed the program's outright title.
It wasn't the loss, itself, that left Kauffman scratching her head, but the flat nature of her team's outing.
"The last time we played Plano West, that wasn't the Plano West that we expected," she said. "What showed up tonight is what we expected from Plano West. I'm more disappointed with how we played. ... They pushed us, and we didn't push back. For me, and this is my seventh year here, and what this program's about is not that.
"That is not what this program's about."
Now, though, she hopes the Lady Eagles may have had their eyes opened by the home-court thumping.
"Hopefully, this is a good wake-up call," she said. "Last year, we beat Plano West both times, and then they beat us in the regional finals. So, who knows if we'll ever play them again, but, hopefully, we'll take this as a learning experience and a motivator."
As is typical for the Lady Wolves, the production on the attack came from multiple sources, as seniors Noelle Piatas, Jill Pressly and Iman Ndiaye finished with 12, 12 and eight kills, respectively.
Junior Avery Lowe also had a solid night, collecting eight kills. Junior Ashley Le and senior Sydney Yap paced the program in helpers, tallying 20 and 16 assists, respectively.
Junior Shaylee Shore had seven kills for the Lady Eagles, while sophomore Jazzlyn Ford turned in 11 assists and seven digs.
Looking ahead, Waters said his group has set a simple goal.
"We want to try to sweep everyone by a big margin going into playoffs, have as much confidence and momentum as possible, and just try to ride it all the way to state," he said.
