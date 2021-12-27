With the book about to close on 2021, it’s time to look back on the year that was in Celina and Prosper area athletics.
This year was clad in noteworthy moments across all sports for Celina and Prosper ISD, including playoff success and championships won at the district and state levels.
The Celina Record sports staff has compiled its top 10 sports stories of the year, beginning with the first half of that lineup.
6. Iron Woman
Prosper’s Aubrey O’Connell entered her junior year already with a state championship on her resume — she won a 6A title in cross country as a sophomore.
O’Connell added another championship as a junior, only this time in track. The distance runner took first place in the 800-meter run during May’s Class 6A state meet, running a 2:08.52.
O’Connell was plenty busy during her trip to state as just the fourth student-athlete ever at the 6A level to qualify in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. She placed fifth in the two-mile run (10:38.33) and sixth in the mile (4:59.17).
A strong spring set up a big fall for O’Connell and the Prosper cross country team. Now a senior, she placed second overall at the 6A state meet in November and helped lead the Lady Eagles to a second-place finish in the team standings.
Also competing for the Prosper girls at state were junior Shewaye Johnson, senior Emily Kern, senior Sadie Gonzales, freshman Reagan Reed, sophomore Taryn Stilson and junior Kate Parsons.
7. Eagles stun Allen, make another run
Steady as they come, it was another successful year on the gridiron for the Prosper football team.
The Eagles went 9-5 in 2021 and returned to the regional finals for the third consecutive season — the longest such stretch in program history.
Prosper brushed off a 3-3 start to the season by winning six of its next seven games. Chief among those was a 28-23 upset over state-ranked Allen — Prosper’s first-ever victory over the perennial powerhouse.
The Eagles went 3-3 in district play before topping Marcus (a game where Prosper survived a minus-6 in turnover differential), Grand Prairie and El Paso Eastwood in the playoffs, setting up a second straight regional final against Guyer. The Wildcats remained a thorn in Prosper’s side, winning a 25-22 ballgame to keep the Eagles once again.
8. Playoff runs aplenty in Prosper ISD softball
Prosper ISD brought the goods during softball, advancing both its programs at least four rounds deep in the playoffs.
It was a landmark debut for Rock Hill — just a first-year program, the Lady Blue Hawks won a district championship and picked up postseason series wins over Frisco Reedy, Woodrow Wilson and Frisco Memorial. They caught fire when it mattered most, going unbeaten in the month of April and building a 13-game winning streak before running into state tournament qualifier Hallsville in the regional semifinals.
Ditto for Prosper, which went unbeaten over the second half of district play in 5-6A to force a three-way split of the conference championship with Allen and Denton Guyer. Once the postseason began, the Lady Eagles stayed hot — sweeping Marcus, Irving Nimitz, Denton Guyer and Saginaw Boswell for the program’s first regional finals berth since 2004.
9. Lady Eagles recapture playoff magic
Although the Prosper volleyball team’s pursuit of back-to-back district championships fell short in 2021, the program was nevertheless the last team standing from 5-6A in the postseason.
A tough close to the regular season slotted Prosper in fourth place in its district, which set up the signature victory of the team’s 2021 campaign when it upset No. 1-ranked Flower Mound in four sets in the bi-district round on Nov. 2.
The Lady Eagles didn’t stop there, sweeping Richardson Pearce to book a return to the regional quarterfinals. There, Prosper was bested by fellow fourth-place finisher Hebron. It marked the ninth consecutive year that the Lady Eagles have gone at least three rounds deep in the postseason.
Prosper posted a 29-13 record on the year, bolstered by the arrival of 5-6A newcomer of the year Ayden Ames and a pair of American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America honorable mentions in Jazzlyn Ford and Kendall Hewitt.
10. Bobcats bomb away on diamond
The Celina baseball team stacked up among the best in Class 4A during the regular season in 2021. The Bobcats exited their district schedule with a 23-7 record and the state’s No. 4 ranking in the Diamond Pro/THSB top 25.
That included a 12-0 run through district play where the Bobcats bested their 9-4A opposition by an average margin of 8.3 runs per game.
The airtight pitching of Oklahoma commit and junior Noah Bentley was the a big reason why — the Star Local Media all-area pitcher of the year posted a 1.19 ERA, a 0.87 WHIP and 115 strikeouts on the year. He was named the district’s pitcher of the year and junior Caden Mitchell picked up offensive player of the year honors after batting .450 from the plate with 27 hits and 16 RBIs.
Celina’s aspirations of a long playoff run hit a snag in the area round, however. The Bobcats were bested in three games by Waxahachie Life.
