As the book closes on 2022, it’s time to look back on the year that was in Celina and Prosper athletics.
This year was clad in noteworthy moments across all sports for Celina and Prosper ISD, including playoff success and championships won at the district and state levels.
The Celina Record sports staff has compiled its top 10 sports stories of the year, beginning with the first half of that lineup.
10. Realignment sparks rivalry
Realignment always brings an element of intrigue, and although form largely held for the programs in local districts like 5-6 and 6-6A, programs like Celina and Prosper Rock Hill had their fortunes altered significantly.
Rock Hill, which is in just its third year of varsity athletics, made the jump all the way to Class 6A. The Blue Hawks joined 5-6A alongside formidable athletics programs in Allen, McKinney ISD, Denton ISD and, most notably, budding rival Prosper. The Eagles won the first-ever volleyball and football installments of their crosstown battle with the Blue Hawks.
Celina, meanwhile, endured a change of scenery on the football field with a move back up to Class 4A Division I. The Bobcats ran the table against a slate of brand-new district opponents before advancing to the regional semifinals.
9. Williams wins state, represents Team USA
Celina alum Grant Williams closed out his decorated high school career as a state champion, winning a gold medal in the 300-meter hurdles at the Class 5A state track and field meet in May. Williams ran a 37.30 at state to win the race by a full second and nearly added a second medal later in the meet after leading the Bobcats to a fourth-place finish in the 4x400 relay.
Now embarking on his freshman season at Arkansas, Williams spent part of his summer representing the U.S. in Colombia at the World Under-20 Championships in August. Teaming with McKinney North alum Kody Blackwood and McKinney Boyd alum Charlie Bartholomew, Williams competed in the 400 hurdles and the 4x400 relay to help the U.S. win the world championships.
8. Lady Bobcats make run to regional finals
It's never easy being the team that follows up the greatest season in a program's history, but the Celina volleyball team submitted a worthy encore in 2022.
The Lady Bobcats went undefeated over the first five weeks of the season, scaling the state polls and ultimately notching another district championship after a first-place tie with rival Aubrey. Celina went 9-1 in district play, thriving on the back row with a deep cast of defensive specialists, led by juniors Morgan Kelley, Reagan Radtke and Kinsey Murray, while getting stellar play at the net from junior Ryan McCoy.
Celina lost just four matches all season, three of which were against teams that wound up competing in the state championship match of their respective classification. Unfortunately for the Lady Bobcats, one of those setbacks came at the wrong time against Aubrey in a regional final rubber match that cut Celina's year one win short of a return to the state tournament.
7. Prosper volleyball back in the spotlight
For a program capable of making a deep playoff run seemingly any year, there was an element of surprise when the Prosper volleyball team parlayed its fourth-place district finish in 2021 into a return to the regional quarterfinals.
The Lady Eagles were only getting started, apparently. Prosper conjured a much steadier product on the court this past season and was rewarded as such, running the table for a perfect 12-0 record in 5-6A before advancing all the way to the regional finals for the third time in the past six seasons.
Junior Ayden Ames built off her breakout 2021 by earning 5-6A offensive player of the year honors, while Prosper stayed afloat despite a late-season coaching change with assistant Taylor Robinson taking over for Erin Kauffman. Kauffman was voted as 5-6A's coach of the year.
The Lady Eagles followed up their district championship with a playoff run that included wins over Marcus, Lake Highlands, Plano West and Fort Worth Boswell before falling in the regional finals to Keller.
6. No sophomore slump for Rock Hill
For a program that concluded its second year of varsity softball last spring, Rock Hill has set quite the bar.
After advancing to the regional semifinals in their first season, the Blue Hawks went two rounds further in 2022 and qualified for the 5A state tournament. The team's sophomore season included a 33-10 record with a 13-1 run to a District 10-5A championship and a state semifinalist finish.
Head coach Leigh Anne Budd and her staff pressed all the right buttons along the way, entrusting a number of underclassmen with prominent roles on the team, and molding a team capable of adapting to different styles of softball.
Rock Hill's depth was a big reason why the program found so much success last season, and that was reflected with seven players — Grace Berlage, Ella Berlage, Jolie Malan, Emily Alvarez, Gabrielle Luna, Katerina Luna and Veronica Cully — named to the Texas Sports Writers Association 5A all-state team.
