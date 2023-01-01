As the book closes on 2022, it’s time to look back on the year that was in Celina and Prosper athletics.
This year was clad in noteworthy moments across all sports for Celina and Prosper ISD, including playoff success and championships won at the district and state levels.
The Celina Record sports staff has compiled its top 10 sports stories of the year, concluding with the second half of that lineup.
5. Back-to-back
A rainy morning from Old Settler's Park in Round Rock wasn't enough to deter the Celina girls cross country team.
In fact, those are conditions the Lady Bobcats enjoy training in, according to head coach Eric Krepps. So when inclement weather overtook the site of the Class 4A state meet on Nov. 4, Celina had no trouble staying the course and turning in a worthy encore in defense of its 4A state championship.
And even though it took longer than expected for the final results from the race to materialize, the Lady Bobcats could at last exhale after doing enough to repeat as 4A state champions. The Celina girls totaled 70 points to edge Fredericksburg's 86.
The Lady Bobcats leaned on plenty of experience from their 2021 title run, returning three of their top four finishers from that race. Leading the charge was senior Alexis Frick, who finished fifth overall, followed by junior Aimee Clarke, junior Arden Cryer, freshman Ava Samuel and senior McKayla Schmitt — all of whom finished in the top 26 — to round out the team scoring and bring another championship back to Celina.
4. Bounce-back run for Bobcats
After having aspirations of a lengthy playoff run cut short in the second round during the 2021 postseason, the Celina baseball team made good on its gaudy potential and turned in a year that resulted in an appearance in the 4A state semifinals.
It was just Celina's second-ever trip to state, and first since 2002, but the pieces were in place for something special all season long. The Bobcats posted a 32-5-1 record on the year, braving a preseason chalked in 5A and 6A opposition and piecing together a 26-game win streak that carried all through district play and several rounds of the postseason.
A batting order chalked in experience meshed with a superlative year on the mound from the duo of senior RJ Ruais and alum Cole Marthiljohni — the former named Star Local Media's all-area MVP — to produce a banner season for the Bobcats. Celina picked up playoff sweeps of Carrollton Ranchview, Waxahachie Life, Van Alstyne and Texarkana Liberty-Eylau before outlasting Longview Spring Hill a three-game regional final to earn a trip to state.
An early six-run deficit in the first inning was too much for the Bobcats to overcome, however, in a 9-0 loss to top-ranked Sinton in the state semifinals.
3. Special year for Celina boys soccer
Advancing to the state tournament in just three years as a varsity program set quite the bar for the Celina boys soccer team heading into the 2022 season. The Bobcats continued that ascent by adding a 4A state runner-up finish last spring, edged on an overtime penalty kick in a 2-1 loss to defending state champion Boerne.
Celina finished 22-4-1 on the year, conjuring its share of postseason heroics along the way. The Bobcats won their three of their first four playoff matches by one goal, including a rally from a 2-0 deficit in the area round against North Dallas. Celina got the better of district rival Nevada Community in a 2-0 regional final and made good on its return to the 4A state semifinals with a 5-2 rout of Stephenville.
The Bobcats' momentous run was led by four players who received TASCO all-state honors with alum goalkeeper Nathan Yost, alum midfielder Kohyn Gough, senior midfielder Fisher Fowlks and senior forward Josten Watkinsall recognized. Head coach Cody Moles was named coach of the year for Region II-4A.
2. Getting over the hump
The four years that encompassed the contributions of the Prosper football team's 2023 senior class stack up among the most successful in program history, culminating with a run to the 6A Division I state semifinals this past season.
The Eagles braved another daunting slate of district games in 5-6A, finishing second in the conference, before picking up playoff wins over Plano (28-3), South Grand Prairie (38-26), North Crowley (35-21) and Lewisville (24-13) before bowing out to eventual state champion Duncanville (41-0).
Prosper leaned on a familiar brand of stifling defense, allowing just 16.8 points per game behind banner years from the likes of seniors Adam Due, Dylan Hinshaw, and Carson McClendon, among others. Senior quarterback Harrison Rosar steered an offense that averaged 34 points per game, aided out wide by senior receiver Hunter Summers and a towering offensive line led by seniors Colin Beesley and Jacob Mumy.
The Eagles went 13-2 overall, adding to a four-year stretch that matched the winningest run in program history at 41-14. During that time, Prosper made three straight trips to the regional finals before getting over the hump in 2022 against Lewisville to earn its place among the final four teams in the 6A Div. I bracket.
1. Lady Bobcats come full circle
For a program that just concluded its seventh season, the Lady Bobcats have experienced plenty during their brief time on the varsity pitch. Celina has qualified for the playoffs every season and managed to advance all the way to the 4A state semifinals last year before suffering a 1-0 loss to Midlothian Heritage.
Fittingly enough, exactly one year after that setback, Celina was back in the penultimate round of the postseason. The Lady Bobcats shut out Boerne 3-0 in the semifinals and then exacted their revenge on Heritage by surviving a thrilling 4A championship match, 5-4 (5-3 shootout).
As senior Lexi Tuite punctuated the win with the clinching shootout goal, it marked a full-circle moment for the Lady Bobcats, who won their first-ever state title last season. They did so in momentous fashion, going 29-1-1 on the year and winning their final 21 matches of the season.
Celina averaged nearly six goals per match and authored a commanding run through the postseason, outscoring its first six playoff opponents 40-1 prior to facing Heritage.
For their efforts, the Lady Bobcats had four players receive all-state or all-region honors by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches (Makenna Brantley, Tuite, Madi Vana and Taylor Zdrojewski).
