Celina locals have until Feb. 18 to file for candidacy in a local election.
In May, Celina residents will elect two city council members and two school board members. The candidate filing period for the positions opened Wednesday and will close on Feb. 18.
Celina City Council places 1 and 6 are up for election in May. Candidates should go to Celina City Hall, 142 N. Ohio St, to pick up a candidate packet from the city secretary’s office.
Celina ISD School Board places 1 and 2 are up for election in May. Candidates should pick up applications from Sarah Wood at the Celina ISD Administration Offices, 205 South Colorado St.
The last day to register to vote in the May election is April 7. Early voting is scheduled to run from April 25-May 3. Election day is May 7.
