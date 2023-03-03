As inclement weather barreled through North Texas Thursday night, some Celina structures didn’t escape unscathed.
Photos shared by the Celina Police Department Thursday night and Friday morning revealed the impact of the storm, which included high wind speeds. Impacts included downed power lines in the area of Coit Road between Vest Lane and Choate Parkway, as well as flattened structures in the Mustang Lakes neighborhood.
Lt. Kyle Peck of the Celina Police Department said police saw multiple roadway obstructions and traffic hazards in the midst of the storm. Police responded to one major crash. In addition, Coit Road was shut down due to several power lines busting in half, Peck said.
Three major intersections on Preston Road lost power and traffic lights were not working. Peck said Celina police directed traffic at the three intersections for several hours.
Additional officers had to be called in for additional call load volume, Peck said.
Footage shared to social media depicted footage of what appeared to be rotation in the area of the Mustang Lakes and Bluewood Neighborhoods.
The National Weather Service local office in Fort Worth has said that the only confirmed tornado in the wake of the Thursday storms took place northeast of Dallas. However, a spokesperson for the service said there possibilities for gustnados. A gustnado is "a small, whirlwind which forms as an eddy in thunderstorm outflows," according to the NOAA website. "They do not connect with any cloud-base rotation and are not tornadoes. Since their origin is associated with cumuliform clouds, gustnadoes will be classified as Thunderstorm Wind events. Like dust devils, some stronger gustnadoes can cause damage."
Locals also captured footage of the storm and its impact.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
