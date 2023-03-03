celina.jpg

A storm on Thursday, March 3 resulted in snapped power line structures on Coit Road in Celina.  

As inclement weather barreled through North Texas Thursday night, some Celina structures didn’t escape unscathed.

Photos shared by the Celina Police Department Thursday night and Friday morning revealed the impact of the storm, which included high wind speeds. Impacts included downed power lines in the area of Coit Road between Vest Lane and Choate Parkway, as well as flattened structures in the Mustang Lakes neighborhood.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

