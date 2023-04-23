Here are five things to do this week in and around Celina for the week of April 23:
Candidate forum
The Celina Record and Star Local Media will be hosting a candidate forum starting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Collin College-Celina campus. This is your chance to hear directly from the candidates running in the Celina ISD Board of Trustees, Celina City Council and Celina mayor races. We hope to see you there.
Rollertown Showdown Sumo Tournament and Beer Release
Rollertown Beerworks (412 N. Oklahoma St. Suite 106) will be hosting a two-day party featuring sumo, beer, sake, food, music and art on April 28 and 29.
The event will include a sumo tournament, taiko drum demonstration, audience sumo wrestling and an after party.
Spectator ticket information is available at dallassumoclub.org/rollertown.
Karaoke Night
Little Wooden Penguin is hosting a Karaoke Night from 7-10 p.m. Friday, April 28.
"Get ready to show off your singing skills or just come out to support your crew as they take the stage. With a wide selection of songs to choose from and the best crowd in town, you're sure to have a blast," the event page states.
The event will include food trucks.
2023 Dallas Cowboys Draft Day and Night
Be there for Dallas Cowboys Draft Day presented by Miller Lite, which will give football fans the opportunity to watch live coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft, including the Dallas Cowboys’ first round selection, see current Dallas Cowboys players and alumni, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and mascot, Rowdy, while also enjoying games, live music and entertainment.
The Draft Day party kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 with activities on Tostitos Championship Plaza including Dallas Cowboys player autograph signings, performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue, a live DJ, kids’ activities, food and beverage offerings and more.
This event is free and open to the public and takes place from 6:30-11:45 p.m.
Festivities will continue into April 28 with the second day of Draft coverage during Draft Night Out presented by Miller Lite beginning at 6 p.m. on Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star in Frisco.
Come out and enjoy draft coverage, live and local music, lawn games, and more. The event goes from at 6-11:45 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
While you’re there, make sure to take advantage of the Dallas Cowboys Draft Weekend Miller Lite Specials at participating restaurants in The Star District.
For more information on all 2023 Dallas Cowboys Draft events visit DallasCowboys.com/Draft.
2023 Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K
The Star in Frisco will host a draft day 5K on Saturday, April 29.
The event includes a 5K, kids fun run and a virtual run option.
Registration information is at this link: tinyurl.com/mu69vfue.
