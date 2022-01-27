Philip F. Shortino made his way to Celina and currently serves as Post Adjutant with the American Legion Post 145, which serves the Celina area.
How did you get involved in the American Legion Post 145?
In early May 2020, I was conducting business with Andy Hopkins, owner of the Celina UPS store, and currently the Post Commander. Through conversation he told me that the Legion Post was conducting a Memorial Day Ceremony and invited me to attend. At that ceremony I was impressed with the dedication of the members who participated, and in June I attended the monthly meeting. I signed on, and shortly thereafter was voted to serve as Post Adjutant.
What’s been your greatest moment with the organization to date?
The opportunities to serve and support our veterans, active-duty personnel and the community have provided a number of ‘greatest’ moments. It is truly humbling to participate in programs to promote the welfare of the military family. To select one such ‘greatest’ moment that stands out is a program dubbed “Writing to Warriors” that I implemented. Our Post partnered with the Peter Burks Unsung Heroes Fund to prepare cards and letters to be sent to our service members worldwide. Since this was the first year of this initiative, I set a goal to deliver 100 cards and letters. However, with the enthusiasm of our membership and community members, we delivered 380 cards and letters!
Where and when did you serve?
I completed 24 years of combined military service between 1968 through 1991, retiring with the rank of Major. I served on active duty in St. Paul Island, Alaska (in the Bering Sea); Fort Gordon, Georgia; Fort Sill, Oklahoma; and Fort Drum, New York. Additionally, I had several short tours at Fort Dix, New Jersey; and Fort Hood, Texas.
What memories stick out to you from your time serving?
-I was exuberant the year I graduated Officer Candidate School, and earned my commission as a Second Lieutenant! I was assigned to a Signal Battalion (which provides communications and electronics support to other commands). My previous military experience as an enlisted soldier coupled with my training, earned me a promotion to Unit Commander while still a Second Lieutenant.
· Another lasting memory is the challenges I had to overcome to keep troops motivated during field training exercises while we were subjected to periods of heavy rains, or snow, or blistering heat.
· Yet another were the opportunities as a classroom instructor of Electronics and Communications courses for trainees in the Coast Guard, and for junior officers attending artillery training at Fort Sill in the Army.
· In terms of personal recognition, I am most proud to have been awarded The Order of St. Barbara. This award from the Division artillery command is very seldom presented to Communications Officers.
What brought you to Celina?
After completing military service, I was employed as a financial manager in the healthcare industry. After my employment contracts were completed, my wife Vicky and I surveyed numerous states to determine the most advantageous region for us concerning cost-of-living, taxes, and weather. These were the criteria that brought us to North Texas.
Are you a native Texan?
I was born and lived my early years in New York. Our family relocated to New Jersey when my Dad earned a promotion, where I spent my teenage years, graduated high school, and then subsequently entered active military service.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
At the age of 6, Dad took me to my first major league baseball game at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees were from that day to today my favorite pro team.
What’s your favorite area restaurant?
I favor Italian foods and would have to claim Eddie’s Napolis of Prosper Italian Restaurant as my favorite – especially his linguini with clam sauce.
What’s your favorite movie?
I have to list “The Money Pit” as a favorite. Whatever could go wrong during the rehab of the house does go wrong, which leads to laugh after laugh.
Tell our readers about your family.
Between us, Vicky and I have four adult children, seven grandchildren, two brothers, four sisters, several nieces and nephews, and a dog. Our dog, Cheyanne, is a Multichon, and she pretty much runs the house.
What are your hobbies?
I like to work outside, and the nicer weather in Texas allows me more time to do yard work and tend to the rose bushes and the crepe myrtle bushes.
I also spend lots of free time doing sudoku and jumble puzzles.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn’t live without?
This is difficult to answer. Let’s assume Vicky is there with me – all I would need is a non-stick frying pan to cook everything I catch and snare to keep us sustained.
If I am alone, I need a Bible to keep me focused on the importance of life.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I’m not sure just how big a secret this is within my social circles, but I always had wanted to be a major league baseball pitcher – for the Yankees, of course.
However, I also had a secret yen to be the drummer for Fleetwood Mac – just for one road tour.
