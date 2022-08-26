Dwayne Kevin Sharlow.png

Dwayne Kevin Sharlow 

 Photo provided by town of Prosper

The Prosper Police Department announced on Friday the arrest of 56-year-old Dwayne Kevin Sharlow, the suspect sought in connection with a shooting in the Glenbrooke Estates neighborhood. A resident was shot while sitting in their car in the 5500 block of Crestwood Drive Wednesday morning. The victim survived the attack and is recovering in a nearby hospital.

Sharlow, was safely taken into custody without incident at approximately 1:52 p.m. Eastern Time by officers with the Bergen County Criminal Interdiction Unit and is currently being held in the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack, New Jersey awaiting extradition. Sharlow was arrested on Interstate 95 North on the lower level of the George Washington Bridge. It was determined the suspect had obtained a rental car shortly before the shooting which was used in the commission of the offense and was likely headed to New York City. A “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) was shared with other agencies as apprehension efforts were coordinated with multiple jurisdictions.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

