The Prosper Police Department announced on Friday the arrest of 56-year-old Dwayne Kevin Sharlow, the suspect sought in connection with a shooting in the Glenbrooke Estates neighborhood. A resident was shot while sitting in their car in the 5500 block of Crestwood Drive Wednesday morning. The victim survived the attack and is recovering in a nearby hospital.
Sharlow, was safely taken into custody without incident at approximately 1:52 p.m. Eastern Time by officers with the Bergen County Criminal Interdiction Unit and is currently being held in the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack, New Jersey awaiting extradition. Sharlow was arrested on Interstate 95 North on the lower level of the George Washington Bridge. It was determined the suspect had obtained a rental car shortly before the shooting which was used in the commission of the offense and was likely headed to New York City. A “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) was shared with other agencies as apprehension efforts were coordinated with multiple jurisdictions.
Since Wednesday, officers and agents from the Bergen County New Jersey Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic Task Force Interdiction Unit, Texas Rangers, New Jersey State Police Department, Port Authority of New York & New Jersey Police Department and New York City Police Department worked in cooperation with the Prosper Police Department in tracking, locating and arresting this individual. Prosper PD is working to extradite Sharlow to Denton County.
“While our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and family of this senseless act, this incident should serve as a warning to those who contemplate committing violence in our community,” said Prosper Police Chief Doug Kowalski. “This crime was an intentional and direct attack on this victim and we are confident there is no further threat to the public. However, any time we can remove someone from the streets who is willing to plan and carry out such a cowardly and heinous criminal attack, the community is much safer.”
“I want to thank Chief Kowalski and the Prosper police officers for their diligent work that led to the suspect’s arrest,” said Prosper Mayor David Bristol. “I also want to thank the law enforcement officials and all other agencies who assisted in this endeavor who worked tirelessly with our Prosper PD to assist in locating and apprehending the suspect.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
