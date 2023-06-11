A cinnamon-roll-sized dream has grown into a 1,600-square-foot reality for Kim and Cleve Wickliffe.
When the couple moved from Frisco to Celina two years ago, their plans included opening Swirls Bakery in a small spot in the city’s historic downtown. Since then, plans have morphed into a vision of opening The Wick restaurant, located at 107 South Colorado St.
“We thought, okay, well we'll open a really small bakery and then hopefully at some point we'll be able to open a restaurant,” Kim Wickliffe said. “Except now we just fast forwarded to step two and it's become step one.”
Today, visions for the new location include selling the couple’s staple cinnamon rolls, but it also includes offering breakfast, lunch and a 4-7 p.m. happy hour. It also includes patio dining, a party space and all-day brunch on the weekends. Wickliffe said the space’s indoor area is expected to host about 30 people while the outdoor back patio would likely host about 50. There are also plans to use a part of the outdoor space for growing herbs and vegetables, she said. The property will also include two decks attached to the property.
The venue’s location on Colorado Street places it adjacent to the entertainment district.
“And then we start the Patio Commons district,” Wickliffe said. “So what more appropriate to start the Patio Commons district than have a giant patio?”
The Wickliffes moved to Celina from Frisco about two years ago. After their children left, they two decided it was time to leave their corporate jobs and build a business elsewhere.
“And we just love Celina,” Wickliffe said. “We love everything about it. We love the community and the people and how welcoming everybody's been. I mean, I know more people in Celina than I knew in Frisco in 20 years.”
