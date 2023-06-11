The Wick.jpg

The Wick is slated to open at 107 S Colorado St. in Celina. 

A cinnamon-roll-sized dream has grown into a 1,600-square-foot reality for Kim and Cleve Wickliffe.

When the couple moved from Frisco to Celina two years ago, their plans included opening Swirls Bakery in a small spot in the city’s historic downtown. Since then, plans have morphed into a vision of opening The Wick restaurant, located at 107 South Colorado St.

Kim and Cleve Wickliffe.jpg

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments