The last month of 2022 has marked a new beginning for Celina ISD.
On Dec. 1, the school district launched its brand new website.
The new site, located at the same domain name, is the result of an effort that has been in the works since the summer, said Karen Fitzgerald, communications officer for CISD.
The product launch is a first step towards providing a two-part informational product to the CISD community. Fitzgerald said there are plans to launch a district-wide mobile app after the district returns from winter break in January.
“It’s a work in progress, but we’re trying to reduce the number of apps that parents have to use to get information from campuses and coaches,” she said, adding that the tool could act as a one-stop shop of information that would include push notifications for parents.
“It’s basically everything you need to know in your pocket,” she later added.
A visit to the home page of the district’s new online hub features panning video shots of the buildings, students and staff that make up Celina ISD. That includes shots provided by CISD students themselves — Fitzgerald said the district’s career technology students collected and edited campus drone footage that is being used on the website today.
“So we leveraged our students and what they’re learning to do, so that’s a product of their learning,” Fitzgerald said.
A look around the new website reveals a news page, access to a new district calendar, a menu of various district pages and links to individual campus pages.
As Fitzgerald puts it, ease of navigation was a top priority for the district’s new website. There was also an emphasis on providing something that is “living” and “breathing” and consistently updated.
“Today’s website that we have launched is much more user-friendly to navigate, so I will think that is a big benefit to our community,” Fitzgerald said. “Because of its ease of use, it’s also the ease of use on the back end where people don’t see, so instead of having one person update information across the district, which is a lot, every department and every campus has its own webmaster, so they are keeping their portion of the site updated and current versus one person trying to do it all, which is very time consuming.”
That means information can be updated and provided more quickly to the public, a key ingredient for an online tool that proves crucial to getting information to both current and future CISD families. Fitzgerald noted that when families move into the CISD area, getting acquainted with the school district — including enrollment, volunteering and more — is a top priority.
“And we want that to be simplified, and the more simplified it is, the more welcoming it is,” Fitzgerald said. “So our website is kind of two-fold. It’s an informational tool, but it’s also a tool to kind of give you a very good view of what is going on in Celina ISD.”
Some pages marked “coming soon” are still in the works, Fitzgerald said, with hopes to have those presented in January.
Fitzgerald added that each campus and department worked to make the website functional and easy to use.
“I am so appreciative of how really the whole Bobcat team really wants to make this the best living website possible for our parents, and everybody has put a lot of time, effort, energy to it,” Fitzgerald said. “And right now, it’s a work in progress, there’s still some things to improve upon, but we wanted to get it launched so we could also get some feedback to see where we can improve as we’re making modifications and changes. Because you never know if something’s going to work or not until the end user gets involved, and so as we’re listening to that end user feedback, we’re making those changes, because we definitely want to simplify it.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.