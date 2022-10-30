Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Oct. 30:
Let’s get literary
The Celina Public Library is hosting a meeting for its On the Same Page book club from 10-11 a.m. Nov. 1 at the library (142 N. Ohio St.)
The club meets regularly on the first Tuesday of every month to discuss a variety of books from multiple genres.
Support a good cause locally
The Preston Trails Rotary Club is hosting a Pints for Polio event at 5 p.m. Nov. 1.
The event is an annual fundraiser that goes towards fighting polio. This event will take place at The Nook CKMC (1230 Homestead Court in Celina).
Test your music knowledge
Guess the tunes starting at 7 p.m. at Brass Tap in Prosper (790 N Preston Rd 80) for Music Bingo.
The event is held each Wednesday with a chance to win prizes.
Find a treasure at Friday Night Market
The November iteration of Celina’s Friday Night Market is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Nov. 4 in the downtown square.
The monthly event regularly features local vendors selling produce, handmade crafts, food and more.
The event also includes live music. This month’s artist is Griffin Holtby.
Join this community walk
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention North Texas Chapter will host an Out of Darkness Community Walk at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 5 in Windsong Ranch in Prosper.
“The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support,” the event page states. “It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.