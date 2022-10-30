Celina City Hall
Photo courtesy of city of Celina/Facebook

Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Oct. 30:

Let’s get literary

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments