CELINA XMAS 3.jpg

The cast and crew of "The Great Turkey Town Miracle" films a scene during Celina's Christmas on the Square event on Nov. 30, 2022.

 Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

There’s something special about spotting local landmarks in a feature film trailer.

That’s exactly what occurs over the span of two minutes when you watch the trailer for “The Great Turkey Town Miracle,” a Thanksgiving-centered movie under production that shot many scenes in Celina.


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments