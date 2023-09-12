There’s something special about spotting local landmarks in a feature film trailer.
That’s exactly what occurs over the span of two minutes when you watch the trailer for “The Great Turkey Town Miracle,” a Thanksgiving-centered movie under production that shot many scenes in Celina.
Through the course of the preview, a Celina local will recognize the Economic Development Corporation building downtown, rethought as a radio station in the movie. They’ll recognize the brick of the Celina ISD building, the wooden front of Papa Gallo’s Mexican Grill downtown, and even the lit-up visions of Santa Claus cruising down the road at the city’s annual Christmas on the Square event.
They’ll also see shots of dialogue unfolding at the iconic Bobcat Stadium, and they’ll be drawn in with the very first image of the trailer itself: an overhead view of the Celina water tower.
After filming scenes around Celina, the film is in production and is slated for a Nov. 10 release date to the public. Co-writers Steve Dini and Joren Christensen project that the film will be released to about 2,000 theaters across the country.
The film’s release will be a chance to showcase the visual elements that make up Celina to a wide audience. That includes showcasing members of the Celina High School band, football team and theater department.
“I mean, this town opened their arms to us,” Dini said of filming in the city, later adding, “The people that I dealt with at every venue were the nicest people in the world. They were wanting to help, they were thrilled to be a part of a movie and would want to do anything they could to help us.”
The film crew captured scenes in Celina while the city’s downtown area was decorated for Christmas, a point that added to the film’s Thanksgiving-set storyline. That included scenes captured in the midst of the city’s Christmas on the Square, one of Celina’s largest events of the year.
“My wife Sue, she likes to watch Hallmark movies, and the Christmas scenes in the Hallmark movies have got nothing on this town,” said Dini, who is now a Celina resident.
Christensen, a McKinney resident, said he worked with representatives from both the city of Celina and Celina ISD to coordinate filming in the area. The film also worked with people from local businesses including Papa Gallo’s, Hey Sugar and Tender Smokehouse.
While filming in other parts of the country can be cost-prohibitive and rife with regulations, Dini said, filming in Celina provided a different experience.
“In Celina, the default position is ‘How can we help? How can we make this happen?’” Dini said. “And there were some costs, but they were minimal. But it was like, ‘Let’s not talk about what we can’t do. Let’s talk about how we can make this happen and how our city and our people can be a part of it.’ And that’s the attitude we found.”
Featured Local Savings
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.