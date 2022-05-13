Since the Celina Citizens Police Academy first kicked off, the weekly classes have mostly focused on giving civilians an understanding of police action from a police perspective.
However, on Thursday April 21, there's a shift. This class instead gives a police perspective on the civilian side of responding to active attack events and disasters.
Sgt. Jeremy Wilson walks through the three stages of disaster response, outlining how humans react and think through such situations and how that impacts our decisions. Those stages include denial, deliberation and a decisive moment. We take a deep dive into understanding each stage through examples and discussion that gives insight into how humans respond to stress, and how it's not always logical. In the middle of a threatening event, that can lead to tragic results if stress isn't managed.
There are ways to combat that response, which we walk through during the class. We learn the importance of remaining calm, scripting potential scenarios and thinking about what to do if an emergency occurs.
We also walk through what it means to avoid, deny and if necessary defend ourselves in the midst of a threatening situation.
Wilson sums it up in one phrase.
"What you do matters," he says.
He also underlines a key point — don't just hide and hope. Do something.
The lesson ends on an important note: don't name attackers.
We learn instead about the stories of heroes who risked or gave their lives to save others, including Victoria Soto, a first grade teacher who shielded students during the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School and died as a result. We also learn about Angela McQueen, a physical education and math teacher who in 2017 single-handedly took down a gunman at Mattoon High School in Illinois.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
