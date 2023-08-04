Senior center rendering 1.jpg

Five years ago, Lucy Bottoms was walking around Celina square when she noticed the senior center building.

She spotted the events calendar and showed up to an event, and she has been attending the center ever since. Bottoms is now a backup teacher for the center’s exercise class.

Senior center rendering 2.jpg

Rebekah Raub is a summer 2023 intern for Star Local Media focusing on the Celina and Prosper areas.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments