Five years ago, Lucy Bottoms was walking around Celina square when she noticed the senior center building.
She spotted the events calendar and showed up to an event, and she has been attending the center ever since. Bottoms is now a backup teacher for the center’s exercise class.
“We have somebody who we can talk to,” said Bottoms, noting the importance of the center.
The Celina Senior Center, currently located in downtown Celina, is moving to a new facility behind the original Bobcat Stadium.
Celina has an active senior community. In 2006 the senior center was started by Ralph O’Dell, according to Cody Webb, director of parks and recreation for the city of Celina.
There are currently, on average, 30-35 active members in the senior center daily. Sometimes this number grows to 50 in attendance for some events. Webb said one or two new members join the community of seniors to participate in different events every couple of weeks.
“I have been with the city for five years,” said Kimberly Brawner, assistant city manager-public services. “During my tenure, the senior community has continued to grow in parallel with the community.”
Local businesses downtown, such as Lucy’s on the Square, Tender Smokehouse and Papa Gallo’s Mexican Grill, donate food along with families and businesses such as Brookshire’s and Sonic, Webb said.
“The local businesses downtown, they help tremendously by feeding them every day,” Webb said.
Brawner said the facility is scheduled to hopefully open in mid to late November.
Webb said as the city grows and expands, seniors need a new facility, and one with better parking and flat surfaces to be more user friendly for seniors.
“The current center is approximately 1,800 square feet,” Brawner said. “The facility is limited in space and was not designed with seniors in mind. The new facility is about 5,000 square feet. It will have a designated fitness and craft area along with adequate meeting space. It is designed specifically for their use.”
The new facility will have computers, which will help seniors expand their knowledge of technology and an exercise room with weights and bands, Webb said.
“The senior center will allow the seniors to have an enlarged space to learn and gather,” Brawner said.
The seniors get to choose the events they would like to have at the facility.
“We get to listen to what their wants and needs are, and that’s our top priority,” Webb said.
When not in use, the facility will be available to the community to rent and be a place for events to be hosted, Webb said.
“The city will be hiring a full-time senior citizen coordinator,” Brawner said. “This individual will be responsible for the programming and activities with the purpose of expanding the hours.”
“Celina’s tagline is ‘Life Connected.’” Brawner said. “The Ralph O’Dell Senior Citizen center allows the senior community a place to connect. It will provide various resources and activities for the senior community. It will also be a place where they can engage with each other socially.”
The events at the senior center are free to seniors, and all they need to do is show up at the time of the event to get involved.
Bottoms said everyone in the center is nice and welcoming to others.
“They are one of the kindest groups we’ve got,” Webb said.
The seniors love to play bridge, dominos and chair volleyball, which they were the state champions of two years ago, Webb said. There is also a men's group for carving wood.
“As we grow, we will need more and more sponsors to help feed them,” Webb said.
Webb said that they are also looking for more people to come in and volunteer their time, especially youth, to just listen to seniors tell their stories and listen to what the seniors have to say.
“They are our past, and we are their future, and we want to learn as much from them as we can,” Webb said. “That’s kind of our main goal here is to just sit down and listen to their stories and, they just want someone to listen.”
Barbara Stark has lived in Celina for about 35 years and has been attending events at the senior center for about 13 years. She said her favorite event is chair volleyball. She said the senior center is important to her for socializing with others, and she is excited for when the new facility will open.
Bernie Zanger moved here from Illinois and said she has made many friends through the center and the activities that are offered. When asked to move back to Illinois she no longer wanted to because of her good friends.
“People need to be with people,” Zanger said.
Zanger said the new facility will be more convenient and accessible for seniors. She noted the senior center celebrates birthdays and has many events keeping seniors moving, through exercises, volleyball and more.
Betty Meritt has attended the senior center for 10 years.
“I have met people I would have never seen before,” Meritt said.
Meritt said she is looking forward to a more up-to-date facility. She said many seniors move to Celina for their kids and do not have a lot of connections, but the senior center is one way to meet others and get connected.
Johnny Rothfus is 98 years old,was a firefighter for 27 years and served in World War II. He has been involved in the center for about 10 to 15 years. His favorite events are exercise events and chair volleyball. He said he is looking forward to the new facility opening up.
“We are excited to share this property with the community,” Brawner said. “The Ralph O’Dell Senior Citizen Center will be located within Ousley Park which is in the master planning stages now. I encourage everyone to provide their input into the master plan.”
The survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/ousleyparkconceptsurvey.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.