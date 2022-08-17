Work has begun on another piece of the puzzle that will form Celina’s future.
On Tuesday, Dallas-based company Alpine Start Development broke ground on The District at Celina, a 303-unit four-story garden-style multifamily development located at 1055 South Oklahoma Drive.
The development, located off of Business 289 adjacent to the under-construction One Preston Station project, is the first in Celina for Dallas-based Alpine Start Development.
“We’ve always been very strategic about where we want to approach Celina from the start,” said David Eitches, managing partner with Alpine Start Development.
He added that the site’s connection to downtown Celina served as a draw for the company.
The project will provide a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units as well as some three-bedroom packages. The site will also include elevators, a resort-style pool, fitness center, grilling stations and a walking trail, according to the project website.
“We’re striving to be complementary neighbors here and be an extension of the thriving downtown area,” Eitches said.
That includes providing a walking path from the rear of the property up to Sunset Boulevard that will run along a current creek.
Celina Mayor Sean Terry said the project will help add to the city’s vision of connectivity.
“Our goal is at some point to have connectivity all up and down Oklahoma (Drive) that leads to downtown, and I think this is just another piece of the puzzle,” Terry said.
He added that infrastructure for connectivity, which includes supporting walking, golf carts and bicycles, comes in phases. As One Preston Station next door provides its portion of infrastructure for pedestrian connectivity, he said, The District at Celina will add its piece and make way for future connectivity that will both lead back to downtown and that will provide pedestrian access to local businesses.
“From a connectivity standpoint, this fits right in the picture that we want, to all roads lead to downtown, but giving people more ability to get around without having to get in a car,” he said.
The first building and all amenity space will likely be delivered before the end of the third quarter of 2023, said Zach Gensior, managing partner with Alpine Start Development. The project comprises six buildings in total. Gensior said the last building will likely be delivered by the second quarter of 2024.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
