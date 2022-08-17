Celina groundbreaking rendering.jpg

Work has begun on another piece of the puzzle that will form Celina’s future.

On Tuesday, Dallas-based company Alpine Start Development broke ground on The District at Celina, a 303-unit four-story garden-style multifamily development located at 1055 South Oklahoma Drive.

Groundbreaking.jpg

Alpine Start Development and city officials gathered Tuesday for the groundbreaking of The District at Celina. 

