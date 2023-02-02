The Ranch at Uptown Celina Map for Media.png
Courtesy rendering

North Texas real estate developer Rockhill Capital & Investments, announced on Feb. 2, 2023 The Ranch at Uptown Celina, a new 150-acre residential community featuring more than 450 homes by Taylor Morrison and Toll Brothers. Immediately northwest of downtown Celina, The Ranch at Uptown Celina is located between F.M. 455 and future Celina Parkway, less than two miles east of the future Dallas North Tollway. Construction is underway and new homes are expected to become available in 2024.

“The Ranch at Uptown Celina will be a welcome addition to the area, and we are thrilled to be part of this new community,” said Keith Hurand, Taylor Morrison’s Division President for Dallas-Fort Worth. “Homebuyers want master-planned communities with quality amenities in their neighborhood as well as premier home designs. Taylor Morrison will be offering a variety of floor plans inspired by our homeowners to maximize how they enjoy their living space.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments