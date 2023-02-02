North Texas real estate developer Rockhill Capital & Investments, announced on Feb. 2, 2023 The Ranch at Uptown Celina, a new 150-acre residential community featuring more than 450 homes by Taylor Morrison and Toll Brothers. Immediately northwest of downtown Celina, The Ranch at Uptown Celina is located between F.M. 455 and future Celina Parkway, less than two miles east of the future Dallas North Tollway. Construction is underway and new homes are expected to become available in 2024.
“The Ranch at Uptown Celina will be a welcome addition to the area, and we are thrilled to be part of this new community,” said Keith Hurand, Taylor Morrison’s Division President for Dallas-Fort Worth. “Homebuyers want master-planned communities with quality amenities in their neighborhood as well as premier home designs. Taylor Morrison will be offering a variety of floor plans inspired by our homeowners to maximize how they enjoy their living space.”
Grading will commence in early 2023 on The Ranch at Uptown Celina, where Taylor Morrison and Toll Brothers will offer homes across four lot sizes: 40’x110’; 55’x120’; 60’x120’; and 70’x120’. Plans include an amenity center, pool, water feature, parks and green space. A golf-cart-friendly hike and bike trail is slated to run along the southern boundary of The Ranch, giving residents in-and-out access to Celina’s family-friendly, downtown square.
The Ranch at Uptown Celina is one of four communities within the 675-acre Uptown Celina district, located within the “Golden Corridor” between the Dallas North Tollway and Preston Road, and adjacent to downtown Celina and the future entertainment district.
“People are drawn to Celina for its sense of community – and the historic downtown square is a huge part of that,” said Ryan Griffin, principal at Rockhill Capital & Investments. “Uptown Celina will be an extension of downtown, offering ‘backyard’ access via its trails. We are excited to advance this project alongside talented builder partners, Taylor Morrison and Toll Brothers, starting with The Ranch at Uptown Celina.”
“We’re all about creating connection and a sense of community here,” said Celina Mayor Sean Terry. “What’s unique about The Ranch at Uptown Celina is, given its downtown proximity, residents will have so many opportunities to interact and connect, making it one of the most special neighborhoods to call home.”
At completion, Uptown Celina will offer approximately 2,500 homes. Neighborhoods within Uptown Celina will intentionally offer a variety of lot sizes and home styles, including single-family homes, paired homes and multi-family homes; appealing to a mix of buyers with different lifestyles.
“We worked closely with the Rockhill team during the planning phase of Uptown Celina to ensure it complements and strengthens our bustling downtown core,” said Celina City Manager Jason Laumer. “Our downtown is the heart of Celina and we are thrilled for future Uptown Celina residents to call it their ‘backyard’ and frequent our local shops, restaurants and family-friendly events.”
The Ranch at Uptown Celina’s model-home grand opening is anticipated for late 2024. View a map of The Ranch here. A site plan of the entire project can be found on the website here. To be among the first to receive news about Uptown Celina, please join the interest list at uptowncelinatx.com.
“We look forward to welcoming home buyers to experience the Toll Brothers lifestyle in this very special community,” said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas. “Our luxury homes are built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Our most popular design features are already included, and with the unrivaled personalization options available through our Design Studio experience, we offer homes in the most desirable locations that meet the needs of today’s home buyers.”
