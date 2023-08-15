When Allison Ginn became the principal of Jerry and Linda Moore Middle School, she’ll tell you she was immediately engulfed by a warm sense of fellowship.
“People were dropping off shirts in my size, people were coming by to say hello, I had community members send me emails, leave me messages on my phone, write me handwritten cards and mail them,” she said.
When she put out a community donations request for Keurig machines, microwaves and fridges that could go in work rooms, she found herself picking items up at parents’ homes – she also found herself with enough donations to outfit each work room. Community members have even decorated faculty and student bathrooms with motivational sayings or homages to Celina history.
“It’s been love,” Ginn says of her experience joining the Celina ISD community. “That’s the only word that I can describe it as.”
Ginn, a Celina resident since 2018, was officially announced as the principal of Jerry and Linda Moore Middle School in April, in the midst of the school’s first official school year in its brand new building.
Now, she’s looking ahead to her first full year as the school’s principal and to Moore Middle School’s second year at the 300 East G.A. Moore Parkway location.
“There’s a motto that started last year that we’re really trying to stick to this year, and that is, ‘Together, we are Moore,’” Ginn said. “And so all that encompasses, as Celina grows and changes, and as Celina continues its incredible traditions, what can we do together?”
Ginn sees this year as a pivotal one for the growth of Moore Middle School. The school had roughly 1,000 students at the end of the school year and was seeing more students coming in daily during the summer, she said.
“We have three goals at Moore here this school year, and that’s to focus on relationships first, communication second and then rigor third,” Ginn said.
There are long-range goals for the school, too. Ginn said the staff are working towards being named a Model Professional Learning Community campus, a designation from Solution Tree.
“That is one of the highest goals you can achieve when you are working in design teams,” Ginn said.
Acquiring the designation includes multiple requirements, including providing evidence of improved student learning.
“We are really working hard in our design teams to follow the four PLC questions and make sure that we’re doing data analysis protocols so that we can constantly provide better opportunities, interventions and extensions for our students every day,” Ginn said, “which would then over time in the three to five year model potentially put us on track to have data that would show student gains and student growth—not only in academics but also in clubs and orgs, in their social-emotional wellbeing, in leadership roles and stewardship, how they give back to their community. Those are all things that go into potentially qualifying for a Model PLC campus.”
Ginn noted that in speaking with students, discussions have included how students will represent Moore Middle School in the community. That included discussions about being kind, being accepting and always giving back.
“So one of the things that I told them was, ‘You’re going to have to prove it in your actions, right?’ Because if we just write this in words on a piece of paper and put it up in every classroom, it means nothing,’” Ginn said. “We have to back it by our actions.”
For the summer, about 200 Moore Middle School students signed up for various volunteer opportunities, she said. Students signed up to help organize teacher classrooms, roll shirts, stock workrooms and more.
“I just think the more that we can show that’s who our students are and that’s what their hearts are, the more that’s going to bleed over throughout the year with how they treat each other and how they treat our greater community,” Ginn said.
As Moore Middle School continues to establish traditions and a legacy, the school is looking to engage its students in that process. Ginn described the school’s “pounce” competition that will be among the three grade levels and that will involve winning points and the posting of grade level flags.
“Here we talked about, ‘When you round the corner, when you get on G.A. Moore (Parkway), what grade level flag do you want to see flying high, and what are you going to do that it takes to get there?’” Ginn said. “And so those kids have outlined different things through the five principles of Celina ISD of what it means to be a Bobcat, how do we live and breathe in Bobcat Nation and Bobcat pride?’”
Ginn said students created their own social contract of how they want to interact and will gain points when they hold themselves accountable to it.
Ginn also noted that the Moore Middle School AVID shirts this year will display the phrase, “Love the Bobcat, drive the rigor.”
“We’ve got to focus on being a human and loving humans first and then driving that rigor or driving that interaction and engagement in the classroom,” she said.
